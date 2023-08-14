New Microsoft Office default font and theme should ship just in time for back to school

What you need to know

Microsoft Office has a new default theme on the way.

The theme includes Aptos as a default font and brings several design changes to refine the look of the Office suite of applications.

The new defaults are currently set to ship in September 2023, though that date is subject to change.

A 15-year run of Calibri as the default font of Microsoft Office is about to come to an end. Microsoft announced its new default font for Office, Aptos, earlier this year. The new font has been available among Office Insiders as part of a new default them for almost one month. Now, we have a better idea of when Office's new default font and theme will ship to everyone.

The Microsoft 365 roadmap entry about Office's new theme was updated on August 9, 2023. It now lists September of this year as the rollout start for the new default theme. It's important to note that dates on the Microsoft 365 roadmap are subject to change. A September release would align the release of the new default theme with back-to-school season, which makes sense.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft began its journey to replace Calibri as the default font of Office all the way back in 2021. The company presented five fonts to receive feedback and eventually whittled its selection down to Aptos, which was initially called Bierstadt.

Aptos was made by Steve Matteson, who also created the Segoe font seen across Windows.

The new default font is only one of the changes on the way to the Office apps. Increased outline weights and better consistency between shapes and lines are part of the theme. Yellow has also been removed from the theme's color palette, with dark green taking its place. A shade of blue has also been changed as well.

If you love Calibri or have just gotten used to it after all these years, the font will continue to be available in the dropdown menu of Office.