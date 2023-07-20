Microsoft's new default font is already here Insiders

What you need to know

Last week, Microsoft announced that it would change the default font for its Office apps from Calibri to Aptos (Bierstadt). And while the company only indicated that the change would be implemented "over the next few months," it's already rolling out to Insiders.

The refreshed Office theme sports a new default font, color palette, style, and line weights to bring a modern and accessible experience. It's also worth noting that Aptos includes variants such as narrow, serif, and monospace.

Moreover, Microsoft also incorporated a new set of default colors that blend with Office apps based on "researched popular color palettes and design trends." The company also indicated that the new addition will help users to make their content more accessible. The new colors can also be used to customize charts, lists, and shapes.

Another notable difference that can be spotted in the refreshed Office theme is the increased default outline weights and enhanced consistency between shapes and lines. The new theme also features better contrast.

Once this change rolls out, you'll notice the subtle change in the default style of Word documents and Outlook emails. The change is designed to enhance readability while simultaneously promoting professionalism. It will also make navigation easier.

The change will roll out to users automatically. As such, you'll not be required to make any configurations to access the new theme. However, the new font won't be applied to your existing documents.

Users that prefer the previous Office theme can still use it, though Microsoft has renamed it to Office Theme 2013 – 2022. Likewise, users can still revert to the older style formatting.

The feature is currently rolling out to Microsoft 365 Insiders running:

Win32: Version 2308 (Build 16701.20000) or later

Mac: Version 16.76 (Build 23070400) or later

Android: Version 16.0.16701.20000 or later

It will be rolling out to iOS users soon.