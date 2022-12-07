OneNote on Windows will finally look like the other versions of the app

What you need to know

Microsoft will soon add a vertical tabs layout to OneNote on Windows.

OneNote web as well as the Mac and iPad versions of OneNote already support vertical tabs.

The new layout will make its way to OneNote in early 2023.

OneNote on Windows will soon support a vertical tabs layout, bringing it in line with other versions of the app on the web, Mac, and iPad. Microsoft's Mike Tholsfen announced the option in a recent Tech Community post (opens in new tab) and shared screenshots of what it will look like on Windows.

"The #1 request we’ve heard from educators and schools looking to move to the OneNote on Windows (Desktop) version is an option to allow the user interface to look similar to the OneNote for Windows 10 version of OneNote, with pages, sections and notebooks aligned on the left-hand side, and the horizontal tabs to disappear," said Tholfsen.

To meet that request, Microsoft will ship the new layout option in early 2023.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

As a reminder, there are two versions of OneNote currently available on Windows — three if you count the web. Microsoft is in the process of unifying the experience into a single OneNote app on Windows. Key features will make their way from the OneNote for Windows 10 app to the unified OneNote.

Microsoft removed OneNote for Windows 10 from the Microsoft Store in October 2022. Those that search for OneNote through the store now will be met with the unified app, which is simply known as OneNote for Windows.

With OneNote for Windows 10 on the way out, Microsoft needs to incorporate many popular features from it to OneNote for Windows. Adding the vertical tabs layout will be another step in that direction.