OpenAI will NOT announce a Google competitor today, but CEO Sam Altman promises a magical experience, here's how to watch the event live

What you need to know

OpenAI will hold a live event on May 13, 2024 at 1 PM ET (10 AM PT).

The event will not include an announcement of a search engine or GPT-5, according to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

OpenAI will, however, show "new stuff" that Altman says "feels like magic."

OpenAI has a live event on May 13, 2024. The event starts at 1 PM ET (10 AM PT) and promises to show "new stuff" that "feels like magic" to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Despite rumors of an OpenAI-backed search engine to compete with Google and teases of GPT-5, neither of those pieces of technology will be unveiled at the event.

We already knew about the event, as it was announced late last week, but with it approaching quickly, we wanted to make sure people know to tune into the live stream. OpenAI will stream the event live and its site has a shortcut to add the event to your calendar.

Ironically, you may have to verify that you are a human to watch the OpenAI event, as the company's website occasionally checks if you're a real person. I had to click a box to verify I wasn't a robot before being able to view the site today, but that prompt only appears periodically. I guess OpenAI wants to make sure other AI models can't tune in.

What will OpenAI announce?

OpenAI technology is already available on smartphones, but the company may announce a partnership with Apple soon. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Altman has been open about what OpenAI will not announce at the event, but the CEO has been tight-lipped about what the company will unveil. We know that OpenAI will not announce a search engine to compete with Google at the event. We also know it's not going to be GPT-5 that's unveiled, despite Altman teasing GPT-5 already.

There is a report by Bloomberg of a partnership between Apple and OpenAI being on the horizon. There's a chance that partnership is involved in today's news, though Altman's promises of the "new stuff" feeling like "magic" would suggest something more than a simple partnership with Apple. Perhaps seamless integration with Siri would be magical in the eyes of Altman.

not gpt-5, not a search engine, but we’ve been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! feels like magic to me.monday 10am PT. https://t.co/nqftf6lRL1May 10, 2024

Apple's M4 processor, which powers the new iPad Pro, is powerful enough to run AI locally. If OpenAI and Apple worked together to create a Siri 2.0 that used GPT tech and ran locally, it could result in a magical experience. But I suspect if Apple had a truly magical experience on the way, the company would want to showcase it at its own event, not during an OpenAI live stream.

So, where does that leave us for the event on May 13? The speculation on social media and around the web is that OpenAI may have a new voice assistant in the works. At the moment, you have to interact with ChatGPT in a way the involves the tool creating text. A true voice-to-voice model could pave the way for ChatGPT or GPT-powered AI assistants competing with Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, and Google Assistant.

Luckily, we don't have to wait long to find out if the rumors are true. OpenAI's event kicks off at 1 PM ET (10 AM PT) and will be streamed live.