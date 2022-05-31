Say goodbye to these features for Microsoft Excel

What you need to know

Microsoft will end support for Money, partner offers, and Wolfram data types for Excel.

The products will reach end of support on June 30, 2023.

Some of the features, such as Money, have paid alternatives available.

Microsoft will end support for three Excel features on June 30, 2023. Money, Wolfram data types, and partner offers are all on the way out, as outlined by a Microsoft support document (opens in new tab) (via Thurrott.com). For now, the features are available to users with Microsoft 365 subscriptions, but they'll all stop working in just over a year.

Money is a tool that connects to a person's bank or financial institution. It's used to keep track of transactions by syncing with a bank account. After June 30, 2023, the feature will stop being able to connect to banks. New transactions will stop showing up through the tool as well.

Microsoft points people toward Tiller in its support document. Tiller can also sync transactions and other information to a spreadsheet, but it requires a paid subscription. Microsoft 365 subscribers can try Tiller free for 60 days (opens in new tab), but the service will cost $79 per year after that.

Wolfram Alpha data types added new kinds of templates to Excel. Microsoft decided to not renew its partnership with Wolfram Alpha, instead deciding to focus on its own efforts.

"We're committed to bringing our subscribers consistent value. By learning from this program and our partners, we're looking for new ways to deliver that value," said Microsoft on its support document. "We believe there are other areas where we can do this, and we'll be focusing on those going forward."

Microsoft will remove these features due to low usage. "Microsoft is committed to improving your Microsoft 365 subscription,” said an email from the company. “As a result, we occasionally remove underused features and benefits."