Skype has a new call screen, camera experience, and Bing Chat improvements on the way

What you need to know

Microsoft is working on several improvements to Skype on iOS and Android.

Skype Insiders can install Build 8.106.76.206, which revamps the app's call screen, brings a new camera experience, and fixes several bugs.

The update also improves the Bing Chat experience within Skype.

Mark Twain once said, "if you don't like the weather now, wait five minutes." At Microsoft they say, "if you don't like Skype, wait until the next revamp," at least it seems that way. The app has received as many makeovers as a reality TV star, and it just got another one. Thanks to a Skype Insider Preview update, the communication app has a revamped call screen and a new camera experience. The update also improved Bing Chat within Skype and comes with the usual set of bug fixes.

Skype Insider Preview is now on Build 8.106.76.206. You can snag the update on iOS or Android, though the changes you'll see will vary based on your phone's operating system.

Microsoft outlines all of the changes in an Answers post, but you can also check them out below:

What's new with Skype?

Revamped Skype Call Screen for Mobile

We're super excited to bring our Skype mobile users a sleek, newly designed Call Screen. Experience seamless functionality that's not just on par with the desktop version, but an absolute joy to use on the go!

🔄 Refined Layout & Controls: With an updated flex layout, the call controls have been revamped and reorganized in the footer, mirroring the sophistication of our new design.

With an updated flex layout, the call controls have been revamped and reorganized in the footer, mirroring the sophistication of our new design. 👆 Intuitive Focus Mode : Just a tap on the call screen toggles between full-screen mode and call controls view. Your focus, your choice!

: Just a tap on the call screen toggles between full-screen mode and call controls view. Your focus, your choice! 🌓 Light/Dark Theme Consistency : Whether you're a fan of the light mode or in love with the dark, we've fixed theme inconsistencies to deliver a visually pleasing experience no matter your preference.

: Whether you're a fan of the light mode or in love with the dark, we've fixed theme inconsistencies to deliver a visually pleasing experience no matter your preference. 🧹 Under-the-Hood Overhaul : We didn't just stop at what you can see. Our engineers performed a significant code cleanup, transforming a "spaghetti" mess into a streamlined, high-performance script that enhances call quality and reduces technical difficulties.

: We didn't just stop at what you can see. Our engineers performed a significant code cleanup, transforming a "spaghetti" mess into a streamlined, high-performance script that enhances call quality and reduces technical difficulties. 👁‍🗨 Simplified Access to Features: Switching between cameras or viewing modes is now a breeze with the '...' call control menu. All while maintaining the clean look of your call screen.

New Camera Experience in Skype!

We're bringing you a cooler, sleeker camera experience in our latest update on Android. We've revamped our camera feature for a smoother, crash-free experience to enable flawless photos with just a click!

🔄 Snap, Tweak, Send: Camera layout and media flows have been revamped for faster snapping, editing, and sharing.

Camera layout and media flows have been revamped for faster snapping, editing, and sharing. 🤳 Up Your Selfie Game: Refresh your profile pic and other pictures directly in the app with cool new filters and edits!

Refresh your profile pic and other pictures directly in the app with cool new filters and edits! ✨ QR Code Magic: Joining chats or logging in? Just scan a QR code, and you're in.

Introducing Bing in Your Skype 1:1 Chats!

We're thrilled to introduce Bing into your Skype 1:1 conversations, bringing a sprinkle of AI-powered enchantment and clever quips right into your chat window, on all platforms.

🤖 Bing Joins the Chat : No more talking to yourself! @Bing is now your go-to chat pal, ready to engage with smart suggestions, fun facts, and witty interjections. Your 1:1 chats will never be the same again!

: No more talking to yourself! @Bing is now your go-to chat pal, ready to engage with smart suggestions, fun facts, and witty interjections. Your 1:1 chats will never be the same again! 🔮 AI-Powered Interaction : From quick trivia to insightful suggestions, Bing harnesses the power of AI to add a spark to your conversations. Whether you're discussing dinner plans or the mysteries of the universe, Bing's here to contribute!

: From quick trivia to insightful suggestions, Bing harnesses the power of AI to add a spark to your conversations. Whether you're discussing dinner plans or the mysteries of the universe, Bing's here to contribute! 👻 Freedom of Choice : Feeling crowded? No worries! Bing respects your space. You have the power to keep the chat going or ghost Bing at any point - no hard feelings. Your chat, your rules.

: Feeling crowded? No worries! Bing respects your space. You have the power to keep the chat going or ghost Bing at any point - no hard feelings. Your chat, your rules. 🌶️ Spice Up Your Chats: With Bing's arrival, expect your conversations to get a whole lot more interesting. Get ready for unexpected tidbits, laughter, and a richer, more interactive chat experience.

Stability improvements & Bug fixes

No more endless waiting — Skype now loads past the splash screen on Android

Say goodbye to crashes when switching apps during a call on iOS