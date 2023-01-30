Skype translation gains two major features in latest update

What you need to know

A recent Skype update adds the option to use your own voice when translating speech to another language.

The app can now automatically detect when a person speaks another language and translate their voice as well.

In addition to improvements to Skype translation, the update adds some personalization options and bug fixes.

Microsoft has worked to improve Skype translation over the years. The feature first came out in preview seven years ago and has gained new features steadily. Now, Skype can automatically detect when a person speaks another language and start translating their voice. The app can also make it sound as if you are speaking another language through the power of AI.

The new functionality comes with an update that bumps Skype to version 8.93. The translation features are available for Skype on all platforms, including the web. Here's the change log from Microsoft (opens in new tab):

Skype 8.93: Windows, Mac, Linux, Web

Skype 8.93: Android, iPhone, iPad

You can customize your theme in Skype and choose from several different colors. Learn how to change your theme in Skype. Extra! Extra! Read all about it: Stay up-to-date with the latest news and trends. Learn more about the Skype Today tab.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and trends. Learn more about the Skype Today tab. Hit me up sometime: You can easily add contacts in Skype on mobile using a unique QR code to get connected. Learn more about how to find and add new Skype contacts.

You can easily add contacts in Skype on mobile using a unique QR code to get connected. Learn more about how to find and add new Skype contacts. Lookin’ fresh: We’ve made some updates with Skype videos calls on mobile.

Microsoft noted that the features will roll out gradually over the next few days, so you might not see them right away.