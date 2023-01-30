Skype translation gains two major features in latest update
Skype can now detect when someone speaks another language and translate that person's voice automatically.
What you need to know
- A recent Skype update adds the option to use your own voice when translating speech to another language.
- The app can now automatically detect when a person speaks another language and translate their voice as well.
- In addition to improvements to Skype translation, the update adds some personalization options and bug fixes.
Microsoft has worked to improve Skype translation over the years. The feature first came out in preview seven years ago and has gained new features steadily. Now, Skype can automatically detect when a person speaks another language and start translating their voice. The app can also make it sound as if you are speaking another language through the power of AI.
The new functionality comes with an update that bumps Skype to version 8.93. The translation features are available for Skype on all platforms, including the web. Here's the change log from Microsoft (opens in new tab):
Skype 8.93: Windows, Mac, Linux, Web
- Who’s this?: You can easily manage your Caller ID settings from within the Skype app. Learn more about how to setup Caller ID.
- All the pretty colors: You can customize your theme in Skype and choose from several different colors. Learn how to change your theme in Skype.
- The Beauty of languages: You can now use your own voice during a translated call in Skype. Learn more about how to setup and use Translated conversations in Skype.
- Universal translator: During a Skype call, if a participant speaks different languages, Skype Translator will automatically detect the languages and translate it for you. Learn more about Translated Conversations in Skype.
- Bug fixes and stability improvements. Got rid of some bugs, made a few tweaks. All in a day's work.
Skype 8.93: Android, iPhone, iPad
- Extra! Extra! Read all about it: Stay up-to-date with the latest news and trends. Learn more about the Skype Today tab.
- Hit me up sometime: You can easily add contacts in Skype on mobile using a unique QR code to get connected. Learn more about how to find and add new Skype contacts.
- Lookin’ fresh: We’ve made some updates with Skype videos calls on mobile.
- Bug fixes and stability improvements. Got rid of some bugs, made a few tweaks. All in a day's work.
Microsoft noted that the features will roll out gradually over the next few days, so you might not see them right away.
Skype | Free at Microsoft (opens in new tab)
While not as popular as Zoom, WhatsApp, and Teams, Microsoft's Skype is a powerful communication app that supports calls, video calls, and messaging. It was recently redesigned with a more modern experience.
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com (opens in new tab).
