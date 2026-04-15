Our friends at Tom's Guide are upgrading: Here's what it means, and how our sister site's overhaul affects Windows Central
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By WinC Staff published
The new Tom's Guide is live with a website overhaul and all-new shopping tools.
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The new Tom's Guide is live with a website overhaul and all-new shopping tools.