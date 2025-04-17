Drought's MS Paint Mirror is inspired by the iconic interface from the Windows 95 version of Microsoft Paint.

Paint is one of Microsoft's most iconic applications. The program has been around for decades and still lives on through Windows 11, though it has received quite a few updates since the days of Windows 95.

Microsoft Paint was one of the first programs I ever used on a computer, though I confess I preferred playing Read, Write, and Type or Space Cadet Pinball to keep myself occupied.

If you have fond memories of Microsoft Paint, you may want to pretend you live inside the app's interface. The good news is you can do just that with the MS Paint Mirror by Drought.

The limited-edition Mirror wraps a reflective surface with a replica of the Paint interface. You can hang the mirror on a wall or bring it to the beach for an artistic photoshoot.

The MS Paint Mirror costs $395, but it is only available for a limited time. A countdown timer on the top of the mirror's listing states that the web store closes on April 20, 2025. Make sure to keep an eye on the timer if you'd like to order an MS Paint Mirror before the web store closes.

The entire piece of artwork measures 47.25 x 31.5 x 1.25 inches. The mirror portion measures 36 x 21.5 inches.

Microsoft Paint is immortal

Microsoft Paint was given a modern refresh and has been infused with AI tools. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft tried to shift away from Paint at one point. Paint 3D, which was introduced in 2017, was meant to take over for classic Paint, but people preferred the simple layout and feature set of the classic Paint app.

Paint 3D was deprecated in 2024, and Microsoft decided to focus on the classic version of Paint instead.

Microsoft refreshed the classic version of Paint with a modern interface in 2021 and has since rolled out several new features to the program, including AI tools like generative erase and generative fill.

Our Mauro Huculak even replaced Photoshop with Microsoft Paint for some of his workflow. More powerful photo editors and tools have their place, of course, but there will always be a demand for an easy-to-use creative app like Paint.