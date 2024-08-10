Microsoft kicks the bucket with Paint 3D, will deprecate the app later this year

What you need to know

Microsoft is killing its modern Paint 3D app later this year. Starting November 4, the Paint 3D app will no longer be available to download via the Microsoft Store, and the company says it will no longer update the app going forward. Those who already have the app installed will likely still be able to continue using it.

Paint 3D was first introduced alongside the Windows 10 Creators Update in 2017, and was designed to eventually replace the classic Windows Paint app as it included a newer and modern UI, new 2D and 3D painting features, support for PNGs and layers, and much more.

Paint 3D now includes a warning that says it will no longer be available to download starting November 4. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The app was pushed as part of Microsoft’s brief obsession with 3D objects, back when it was convinced HoloLens was going to play a major role in the future of computing. At the time, Microsoft was planning to introduce 3D object scanning capabilities to Windows Phones, which would have tied in with Paint 3D and HoloLens.

Unfortunately, while Paint 3D was initially praised for its new features and interface, over time it became clear that most users preferred the more simple and easy-to-use classic Paint app, which at the time hadn’t been updated in over a decade. Microsoft attempted to deprecate classic Paint in favor of Paint 3D, but after much backlash decided to scrap that plan.

Now, in a weird reversal of events, Paint 3D is being deprecated and the classic Windows Paint app has been updated with many new features and a modern interface since the launch of Windows 11 in 2021.

Paint 3D joins many other Windows 10-era apps to be deprecated during the lifecycle of Windows 11. Cortana, Mail & Calendar, Tips, and more have received similar treatment over the last couple of years.

