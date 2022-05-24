Android app support on Windows 11 is coming to more markets later this year

What you need to know:

The Windows Subsystem for Android is coming to more markets later this year.

Those markets include the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Japan.

The news comes on the heels of a big update to the subsystem.

Microsoft has announced at Build 2022 that support for running Android apps via the Amazon Appstore on Windows 11 will be expanding to five more markets by the end of this year. The Amazon Appstore, and all Android apps subsequently, are powered by Microsoft's new Windows Subsystem for Android, a feature that debuted in preview with Windows 11 last year.

The Windows Subsystem for Android aims to make running Android apps on Windows 11 as seamless as possible. It works by running a lightweight version of the Android OS in the background, and placing Android apps directly on your desktop and into your Start menu as if they were installed natively.

The list of new markets joining the United States includes:

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Japan

It's disappointing that it's taking Microsoft this long to roll out support for Android apps on Windows 11 in more markets. Currently, the ability to use the Windows Subsystem for Android is exclusive to users in the United States, likely because the Amazon Appstore itself is US only during this preview phase.

The Windows Subsystem for Android just recently got a huge update that improved the integration and interoperability of Android apps when running on Windows 11. It's available in preview for Insiders in the Dev Channel, and here's the full changelog:

Windows Subsystem for Android updated to Android 12.1

Advanced networking on by default for newer x64 Windows builds

Updated Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app: redesigned UX and diagnostics data viewer added

Simpleperf CPU profiler recording now works with Windows Subsystem for Android

Windows taskbar now shows which Android apps are using microphone and location

Improvements to Android app notifications appearing as Windows notifications

Reduced flicker when apps are restored from minimized state

Apps are not restarted when devices come out of connected standby on recent Windows builds

New video hardware decoding (VP8 and VP9)

Fixes for on-screen keyboard in apps

Fixes for full screen Android apps and auto-hidden Windows taskbar

Windows Subsystem for Android updated with Chromium WebView 100

Added support for Android NetworkLocationProvider in addition to GpsLocationProvider

Improved general stability, performance, and reliability

