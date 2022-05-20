Windows Subsystem for Android gets major Insider update, including Android 12.1

What you need to know

Microsoft just released a major update for the Windows Subsystem for Android.

The Windows Subsystem for Android now runs on Android 12.1.

The update is available for Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

Microsoft is rolling out a significant update to the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) to Insiders in the Dev Channel. Following the update, the WSA runs Android 12.1. There are also significant improvements available for Dev Channel Insiders running Windows 11.

The Settings app for the Windows Subsystem for Android has been redesigned. Microsoft explained that it remade the app from the ground up in its announcement blog post.

Additionally, Android apps integrate with Windows more after this update. For example, Windows taskbar icons will show which Android apps are using a microphone in the system tray. Android toasts will be treated like Windows notifications as well.

Microsoft also promises an improved camera experience, including fixed orientation issues. Scroll-wheel support and the onboard keyboard should also be better following the update.

Here's the complete changelog:

Windows Subsystem for Android updated to Android 12.1

Advanced networking on by default for newer x64 Windows builds

Updated Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app: redesigned UX and diagnostics data viewer added

Simpleperf CPU profiler recording now works with Windows Subsystem for Android

Windows taskbar now shows which Android apps are using microphone and location

Improvements to Android app notifications appearing as Windows notifications

Reduced flicker when apps are restored from minimized state

Apps are not restarted when devices come out of connected standby on recent Windows builds

New video hardware decoding (VP8 and VP9)

Fixes for on-screen keyboard in apps

Fixes for full screen Android apps and auto-hidden Windows taskbar

Windows Subsystem for Android updated with Chromium WebView 100

Added support for Android NetworkLocationProvider in addition to GpsLocationProvider

Improved general stability, performance, and reliability

Microsoft also shared a list of known issues with the update: