Microsoft has announced that it's open sourcing the Windows Subsystem for Linux, and is inviting developers in the community to contribute and help make Windows the best OS for cross-platform app development.

"We are opening up the code that creates and powers the virtual machine backing WSL distributions and integrates it with Windows features and resources for community contributions," says Pavan Davuluri, CVP of Windows & Devices at Microsoft.

The company says it has done a lot of work to decouple the Windows Subsystem for Linux from the Windows core so that it can be open-sourced. It's now a standalone application, making it easier to open-source.

Developers will be able to access the source code for the Windows Subsystem for Linux on Github, and make enhancements and changes based on their needs by contributing pull requests to the WSL repository.

Microsoft has announced a number of new features and experiences as part of its Build 2025 developer keynote, including Model Context Protocol support that will make it easier to build AI agentic experiences in Windows 11 apps. The company is also making it free for individuals to submit and publish apps on the Microsoft Store for the first time.

