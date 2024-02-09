Check out these new Copilot animations in the latest Windows 11 preview build (video)

The latest Windows 11 preview build is now rolling out to Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels, and includes a whole bunch of new features and enhancements over the last handful of test builds. This week's build is 26052, and is the first designated "Windows 11 version 24H2" build that we've seen.

You can check out an overview of what's new in the video above, but I wanted to highlight these cute new Copilot animations that are in testing with this build. The Copilot icon will now animate into a pencil or picture icon whenever you copy text or an image to your clipboard, indicating that Copilot can help with the content you've copied.

When content is copied, users can then hover over the animated icon to see a menu of different options that Copilot can undertake with the text or image you've copied. If it's text, you'll get choices to summarize, explain, or send directly to Copilot for further queries set out by the user.

The new Copilot animations are seriously cute! (Image credit: Windows Central)

If it's an image, you'll get an additional option to edit the image, which will take you to the Microsoft Designer app. It's an overall really handy shortcut, and one that will teach users that Copilot is available to help with content, even if you're not actively using it.

It does appear that the content copied isn't automatically sent to Copilot without your consent. The icon animated, but until you actually click an option in the hover menu, the Copilot service itself doesn't see your clipboard.

What else is new in Windows 11 build 26052?

Here's a breakdown of the notable new features in this latest Windows 11 preview build.