Here's why Windows Subsystem for Android got killed off, according to a 29-year Microsoft veteran

- Microsoft announced the deprecation of Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) recently.
- Support for WSA will end on March 5, 2025, but Amazon has already stopped downloads of the Amazon Appstore from the Microsoft Store.
- Andrew Clinick, who worked for Microsoft for almost 30 years, shared insight as to why WSA was shut down.
Microsoft announced that Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) will no longer be supported after March 2025. The abrupt announcement marks the end of one of the easiest ways to run Android apps on Windows. But while WSA made it easy to install Android apps onto a PC, it had limitations, such as its lack of Google Play services support. Andrew Clinick, who worked for Microsoft for over 29 years, recently shared insight as to why WSA failed.
In almost three decades at Microsoft, Clinic spent over two years as Partner Group Program Manager of WSA. He "led the product team delivering the ability to run Android applications on Windows," as explained in his LinkedIn profile.
"This involved product definition internally but also with Amazon Store to deliver a store experience that integrated seamlessly with Windows and for the android applications to feel like native Windows applications. Grew the user base by >1000% in the first 3 months and helped Amazon bring 10's of thousands of android apps to Windows users," outlined Clinick.
More recently, he worked at Microsoft as Partner Group Program Manager of Windows AI Plugins and Partner Group Program Manager focusing on the developer program for Windows.
Honestly when Google walked away the nails were in the coffinMarch 5, 2024
Clinick shared across several X (formerly Twitter) posts that WSA struggled to make money and that the lack of Google Play services support hurt the platform.
Clinick went as far to say that Google walking away was the nail in the coffin for WSA.
Microsoft and developers
The reason for Microsoft ending support for WSA shouldn't come as a surprise. "Store revenue pays the bills and salaries of the wsa team," explained Clinick. "WSL acrues to azure and vs so has a profit center. WSA without a store is awesome but doesn't help windows financially," said Clinick.
He echoed a sentiment that myself and others have said, that WSA is impressive but not viable financially. Given his work experience, I suspect Clinick understands that fact better than anyone.
When one X user asked why Microsoft partnered with Amazon rather than have Android apps directly in the Microsoft Store, Clinick pointed to the difficulty of getting apps into a store. "Turns out standing up a store and attracting apps is mighty difficult," said Clinick.
He also highlighted how much the lack of Google Play services affected Android apps on Windows. "Then you factor in that Google play services isn't there. Difficult to find an app with a large audience that doesn't use Google play services," Clinick said.
In a separate post, the former Microsoft employee discussed Google Play services again, stating, "No Google play services. Can't work around that really in a way that isn't hackastic."
This is a familiar story to those who have followed Microsoft and Windows news over the years. Microsoft has released several platforms and devices over the years only to have a lack of developer support and monetization block long-term viability.
But it had a store, the Amazon store. Does this mean that Amazon pulled support of the store from Windows first, leaving WSA without a store, or that the Amazon store was not generating enough revenue for MS and so they decided it wasn't worth continuing to pay Amazon and provide internal support to maintain it? I suspect he must have meant the latter, but if so, then why say "WSA without a store..."?
Seems like saying, "We cancelled making cars because cars without steering wheels aren't useful." While the market is thinking, yes, but your car has a steering wheel...
I'm not saying specifically that MS should have kept WSA -- maybe this really was a waste of money and effort, but I don't understand how MS can repeatedly be so blind to the synergistic value of providing broad options of support for its OS users. Looking at a profit center of a single offering in isolation is largely meaningless. When you remove legs from the table, eventually it collapses, even if some of them, on their own, weren't carrying any weight.
Even their huge success with AI is limited to a subset of the full users they would have had if they had not dropped mobile and Cortana. Every time they drop something, they weaken their influence in all other related areas that intersect with it in some way. Sometimes, that's undoubtedly worth it (you can't keep spending billions on something with no return). But I see no evidence that MS even considers these broader effects, the spiderweb of consequences to cutting threads.
The comparison woukd be more like "we stopped making cars because the only insurance company refused to do business with our customers.
In the Android world PLAY SERVICES (unlike PLAY) is a lock-in chokehold that idiological idiot regulators ignore instead of questioning. Imagine if DirectX were the only allowed way to access core Windows APIs, not just for games, but everything. No Vulkan, no Unreal, or any other middleware. You can replace the store, you can replace the browser, you can replace the maps, but replacing Play services is hard, expensive, and legally iffy.
It's a nice choke point Google maintains.