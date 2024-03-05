Microsoft is killing support for running Android apps on Windows 11
Users will no longer be able to install Android apps on Windows 11 starting next year.
What you need to know
- Microsoft has announced that it is deprecating the Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11.
- This means support for installing and running Android apps is being removed from the OS.
- The feature will be deprecated on March 5, 2025.
In a shocking move, Microsoft has announced that it is deprecating the Windows Subsystem for Android, a feature that allowed Windows 11 users to run Android apps directly on their PCs. Tied to the Amazon Appstore, users have been able to browse and download Android apps since the launch of Windows 11 in 2021.
The death of the Windows Subsystem for Android was announced in a developer document:
"Microsoft is ending support for the Windows Subsystem for Android™️ (WSA). As a result, the Amazon Appstore on Windows and all applications and games dependent on WSA will no longer be supported beginning March 5, 2025. Until then, technical support will remain available to customers. Customers that have installed the Amazon Appstore or Android apps prior to March 5, 2024, will continue to have access to those apps through the deprecation date of March 5, 2025."
The company does say that users who already have Android apps installed will be able to continue using them beyond the deprecation date, but users looking to install new Android apps after March 5, 2025 will not be able to do so.
It's likely that Microsoft is killing the Windows Subsystem for Android because not enough people use it. There's little use for Android apps on Windows, especially with the lack of Windows tablet hardware on the market these days.
I would also think that Google would want to start working closer with Microsoft on this, especially with both being "Gatekeepers" in the EU. At the end of the day, anything Google can do to help get their app store on Windows over the Amazon store has to be good for them, right?
They teased about the feature for years... Then failed to fully deliver outside this badly crippled version with a laughable number of useless apps.
Now, they pull the plug. Pathetic.
Those who do not remember the past are doomed to repeat it.
Meanwhile, the joke widgets app on Windows 11 which still won't allow devs to add their own widgets, and "Start" get their support, and Bing has like 5 different versions and a dedicated janky Android app available with some custom browser monster instead of them simply using and supporting Edge.
We're getting close to Microsoft having to "Hit Refresh" once again, I feel. Panos leaving, Xbox going multiplatform, big layoffs everywhere, Surface not innovating and in decline, Duo killed off, Microsoft Launcher not getting features, the Microsoft-branded accessories being killed/spun off... We were here once before. Microsoft will probably realize once again that they have to have a leg in the consumer markets as well to drive the business side, after slowly draining all resources from consumer-facing products.