Latest Windows 11 preview build brings search to the Task Manager app

What you need to know

Insiders in the Beta Channel can now download Windows 11 build 22623.891.

The build includes an updated Task Manager with search capabilities and UI improvements.

There's also general taskbar fixes and a new settings backup feature.

Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Beta Channel that brings with it an updated Task Manager app that features a new search bar along the top, along with general UI improvements to keep it consistent with the rest of the Windows 11 design language.

The big new feature in today's build is the ability to search for running processes within the Task Manager. Now, when you have Task Manager running, a search bar will be present along the top of the app which will allow you to type in the name of an app or process that's currently running on your device, and quickly end that task or put it into efficiency mode.

In addition to the search bar, Microsoft has also enabled the ability to change the Task Manager's theme independently from your main Windows OS theme. There's also an updated UI for selecting columns and putting apps into efficiency mode.

Improvements outside of the Task Manager app include fixes to the Taskbar and its new System Tray, such as aligning animations and overall quality of life updates. Lastly, Microsoft notes there's a new backup option for "applicable settings" which can now be backed up to your account.

Here's the full changelog: