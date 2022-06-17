Latest Windows Update breaks Wi-Fi hotspot feature for some PCs
Following a recent update, some Windows PCs are unable to stay connected to the internet when acting as a Wi-Fi hotspot.
- A recent Windows Update causes an issue with some PCs that prevents the Wi-Fi hotspot feature from working correctly.
- Affected systems may lose their connection to the internet when trying to use the hotspot feature.
- Microsoft is working on a permanent fix for the issue.
Microsoft rolled out the KB5014697 update for Windows (opens in new tab) earlier this week. Since that update shipped, Microsoft discovered a known issue with it that affects the ability to use the Wi-Fi hotspot feature.
The hotspot feature allows users to share their internet connection with other devices through Wi-Fi. It works with the host devices obtaining an internet connection through Wi-Fi, Ethernet, or a cellular data connection.
Unfortunately, some systems running the latest Windows Update will lose their connection to the internet when trying to act as a host for other devices.
"After installing KB5014697, Windows devices might be unable use the Wi-Fi hotspot feature," says a Microsoft support doc (opens in new tab). "When attempting to use the hotspot feature, the host device might lose the connection to the internet after a client device connects."
A variety of Windows versions are affected by the issue:
Client
- Windows 11 version 21H2
- Windows 10 version 21H2
- Windows 10 version 21H1
- Windows 10 version 20H2
- Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019
- Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2016
- Windows 10 Enterprise 2015 LTSB
- Windows 8.1Windows 7 SP1
Server
- Windows Server 2022
- Windows Server version 20H2
- Windows Server 2019
- Windows Server 2016
- Windows Server 2012 R2
- Windows Server 2012
- Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1
- Windows Server 2008 SP2
Microsoft is working on a permanent fix but in the meantime, the company suggestions the following workaround:
"To mitigate the issue and restore internet access on the host device, you can disable the Wi-Fi hotspot feature. For instructions, please see Use your Windows PC as a mobile hotspot (opens in new tab)."
If you need to use your PC as a hotspot before Microsoft releases a fix for the issue, it may be worth uninstalling the latest Windows Update.
