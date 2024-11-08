Like it or not, Paint is now in your Windows 11 context menu
A shortcut to open Microsoft Paint may soon appear in the Windows 11 context menu.
What you need to know
- Microsoft began testing new AI features in Paint recently, breathing new life into the classic application.
- The update adds generative fill, generative erase, improves Cocreator, and expands the Image Creator preview to more markets.
- Unnoted in the updates change log is the fact that if you're running the latest version of Paint, you'll see an "Edit with Paint" option within the Windows 11 context menu.
Microsoft Paint continues to receive new features despite being decades old. The creative app just received an update that added generative fill and generative erase for Windows Insiders. While it's interesting to see AI features infused into an almost-ancient application, it's not all good news on the Paint front. The little app that could has a new feature that is drawing some criticism. Starting with Paint version 11.2410.28.0, there is now an option in the Windows 11 context menu to Edit with Paint.
The option appears when you right-click a file that can be opened with Paint, such as a JPEG. In a vacuum, the feature seems like a welcome addition, but it is viewed as a nuisance by many. The Windows 11 context menu is cluttered on a good day and an outright mess in some cases.
At least the feature makes sense, which can't be said for Windows 11 showing the option to open a PDF or video in Notepad.
At the moment, Paint will only appear in the Windows 11 context menu if you're running an Insider version of the app, but that could change in the near future.
You know how Notepad + Photos got dedicated "Edit with (app)" context menu options in updates earlier this year? Yeah, Paint's getting one too. Shows up for images with version 11.2410.28.0.(Not mentioned in any blog post, but then again it's not AI!!!11 so I'm not surprised.) pic.twitter.com/zkovNVDZElNovember 6, 2024
Who asked for this?
I must confess that I am beyond getting angry about these sorts of things. A younger version of me used to get worked up and could rant about user interface inconsistencies and menu options. Now, I'm just baffled. I echo the questions of Albacore, who asked on X (formerly Twitter), "Who asked for this? Isn't the Open with menu enough? Wasn't the whole point of Win11 context menus less clutter?"
Albacore also highlighted that third-party apps like 7-zip require an additional click to access through the Start menu but Clipchamp and now Paint are just a click away.
Microsoft was supposed to make the context menu simple with Windows 11. The tech giant sort of went in that direction with a refreshed design, new layout, and hiding many options in submenus. But ultimately, the context menu is still so far from where it should be. And the fact that Microsoft-made apps appear to get special treatment regardless of usage levels isn't welcome.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.