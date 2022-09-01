Microsoft adds Xbox subscription settings to Windows 11 in latest Dev Channel build

What you need to know

Windows 11 build 25193 is rolling out to Insiders in the Dev Channel.

Today's build features a new Xbox subscription page in the Settings app.

There's also a number of new fixes and enhancements to test.

Microsoft has started rolling out a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel today, featuring the ability to see and manage your Xbox subscriptions straight from the Microsoft Account page in the Settings app.

The minor addition will allow users to see their current Xbox subscription, whether that be Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, or Xbox LIVE Gold subscriptions. You'll also be able to redeem codes straight from this UI as well.

Other changes to the build include support for new Braille displays in the Narrator app, and the removal of the ability to share local files directly to OneDrive via the Share UI. Microsoft says it's going to refine this experience before bringing it back in the future.

Here's the changelog for build 25193