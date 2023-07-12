Microsoft ends Arm32 UWP support and fixes drivers for Zune in latest Windows 11 Insider build

What you need to know

Microsoft just released an update to Windows 11 Insiders in the Canary Channel.

Windows 11 Build 25905 drops support for Arm32 UWP apps.

The update also fixes a bug that prevented Zune devices from connecting to Windows 11.

Windows 11 Insiders in the Canary Channel have an update to install. Windows 11 Build 25905 includes several changes and fixes. Most notably, the update drops support for Arm32 UWP apps (Arm64 apps are unaffected). The build also includes a surprising fix for a famous unsupported device from Microsoft.

Microsoft re-launched Zune.net last month alongside the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. The collaboration seemed to increase the interest in the long-unsupported media player. In today's Insider build of Windows 11, Microsoft fixed an issue that stopped the original Zune drivers to install on Windows 11.

The company made a tongue-in-cheek comment about how people can now use their "totally unsupported and still discontinued" Zune on a Windows 11 PC.

Here's everything that's new, changed, and improved in Windows 11 Build 25905, as listed by Microsoft:

What's new

This build includes new features from the Dev Channel, such as Dev Drive, Backup and Restore improvements (Windows Backup), Dynamic Lighting, the Windows App SDK version of File Explorer and Gallery, and more.

Rust offers advantages in reliability and security over traditional programs written in C/C++. This preview shipped with an early implementation of critical kernel features in safe Rust. Specifically, win32kbase_rs.sys contains a new implementation of GDI region. While this is a small trial, we will continue to increase the usage of Rust in the kernel. Stay tuned!

[We are beginning to roll this out, so the experience isn’t available to all Insiders in the Canary Channel just yet as we plan to monitor feedback and see how it lands before pushing it out to everyone.]

Starting in this Insider Preview build in the Canary Channel, we have removed support for Arm32 UWP applications from Windows on Arm, as documented here: Windows 11 Specs and System Requirements. After the OS upgrade, any installed Arm32 applications will no longer launch on your device. Note that this does not affect Arm64 applications.

During setup, you will see a message with a list of applications that are currently Arm32 installed on the system.

In many cases, the list of impacted applications will be reduced by manually forcing the Microsoft Store to install any pending application updates prior to the OS upgrade. To do this, launch the Microsoft Store application, choose “library”, then click on the “Get Updates” button.

After the OS upgrade is complete, to fix any Arm32 applications, you will need to manually uninstall then reinstall those applications from the Microsoft Store. By doing so, you will install a compatible version that will run on your device.

Thank you everyone who gave us feedback on the new Windows Local Administrator Password Solution feature which we shipped a few months ago. Several customers pointed out that the new Post Authentication Actions feature (PAA) only handled termination of interactive logon sessions. This meant that PAA was not able to terminate specific individual processes that were launched in an OTS (over-the-shoulder) elevation scenario, for example using runas.exe. We are announcing an improvement with this build that addresses this feedback on that limitation. A new option has been added to the PostAuthenticationActions Group Policy in this Insider Preview build.

Changes & Improvements

Emoji

With the update of our color font format to COLRv1, Windows is now able to display richer emoji with a 3D like appearance with support coming soon to some apps and browsers. These emoji use gradients to bring the design style that our customers have been asking for. The new emoji will bring more expression to your communications.

Zune