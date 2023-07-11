The Microsoft Store now features a dedicated AI Hub, but only for certain Insiders

What you need to know

Microsoft is currently rolling out the Microsoft Store AI Hub to Windows Insiders.

The platform is designed to lay more emphasis on AI-powered applications.

It's currently limited to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel based in the United States.

Ensure your Microsoft Store runs on version 22306.1401.1.0 or later to access the feature.

Microsoft held its annual developer conference, Build 2023, making a ton of major announcements, including integrating Bing into OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, Windows Copilot, and a dedicated AI Hub for the Microsoft Store.

The company started rolling out Windows 11's AI assistant, Windows Copilot, late last month. And now, it's also rolling out the Microsoft Store AI Hub to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. Microsoft's Rudy Huyn, Lead Architect of the Microsoft Store, made the announcement earlier today via his Twitter account.

AI Hub has begun rolling out to Insiders Dev in the US 😉#Microsoft pic.twitter.com/aW8VYC2tXxJuly 11, 2023 See more

Notably, the new feature is rolling out in waves. The lead architect indicated that the new feature will be rolling out to "Insiders Dev in the US." As such, users based outside the US won't get the update immediately, though it should be rolling out to more regions soon.

Alternatively, you can change the Microsoft Store region on your Windows PC via Settings to get the update sooner. It's also worth noting that the AI Hub is only available on Microsoft Store version 22306.1401.1.0 or later.

The dedicated AI Hub for the Microsoft Store is designed to enhance the discoverability of AI-powered apps from third-party Windows developers.

With more companies and organizations hoping on the AI craze, it's important to spotlight AI-powered apps alongside their capabilities in the Microsoft Store now, more than ever.

Alongside the AI Hub, Microsoft also announced that it be incorporating AI capabilities into the search and reviews experience in its Store app. As such, it will be easier for users to skim through the reviews since the app will be able to summarize them.

The company also highlighted its intentions to incorporate AI-generated keywords to the platform with the aim of helping developers reach their target audience through optimized SEO app descriptions.