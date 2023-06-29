Windows 11's new AI Copilot is now available to try out in preview

What you need to know

Windows Copilot is now available to try out in the latest Windows 11 Dev Channel build.

The new AI assistant is powered by Microsoft Edge and Bing Chat.

Users can access the Windows Copilot directly from the Taskbar, and the UI will dock to one side of the screen.

Want to try out Microsoft's new Windows 11 AI assistant? Now you can! The latest Windows 11 preview build, which just started rolling out to Insiders in the Dev Channel finally includes the new Windows Copilot, which is powered by the same technology that Bing Chat uses.

Microsoft unveiled the Windows Copilot last month, and said it would be available in preview starting in June. Right on schedule, Windows Copilot is now available to preview, and is expected to roll out to all users later this year as part of Microsoft's big Fall 2023 feature update for Windows 11.

In today's preview build, Windows Copilot can be launched from the Taskbar and will appear in the form of a sidebar that's docked to the right of your screen. It can do pretty much everything Bing Chat can already do, with a few additional experiences tailored to Windows. Such commands include:

“Change to dark mode.”

“Turn on do not disturb.”

“Take a screenshot”

"Summarize this website" (Active tab in Microsoft Edge)

“Write a story about a dog who lives on the moon.”

“Make me a picture of a serene koi fishpond with lily pads.”

Image 1 of 2 The new Windows Copilot sidebar (Image credit: Microsoft) The sidebar will remain docked when using apps. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft says this first Windows Copilot preview is missing a few things that were unveiled last month, including third-party support. Additionally, Microsoft says the feature is rolling out in waves, so not all users in the Insider Dev Channel will see the Windows Copilot right away.

The feature does require that Microsoft Edge is updated to version 115 or higher, which should have already happened for Insiders in the Dev Channel. This is because the Windows Copilot is an extension of Microsoft Edge, using WebView2 to display the chat window inside the Windows Copilot sidebar.

The build rolling out with Windows Copilot also includes lots of other features too. Be sure to check out the full changelog.

We'll be going hands-on with the new Windows Copilot soon. In the meantime, are you excited for Microsoft to be bringing a new AI assistant to the Windows desktop in the form of Windows Copilot, powered by Bing Chat and ChatGPT?