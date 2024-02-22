Microsoft is forcefully auto-upgrading 'eligible' users running older versions of Windows 11 to 23H2 ahead of 'Moment 5'

What you need to know

Microsoft recently announced that it will start auto-upgrading eligible users running older versions of Windows 11 to version 23H2.

Windows 11 version 22H2 is set to hit its end of life (EOL) in October 2024.

The automatic update is designed to ensure users continue to receive support and security updates.

Microsoft is also expected to ship the next Windows 11 Moment 5 feature drop later this month.

Towards the end of last year, the Windows 11 2023 update shipped to users with many new features and quality-of-life improvements. This means that Microsoft currently supports two versions of Windows 11, version 23H2 and 22H2. The latter is set to reach its end-of-support date in October 2024.

We already know that Microsoft is getting ready to ship the next Windows 11 feature drop (also known as Moment 5 or February 2024 Moment) later this month. And unlike previous updates, the Moment 5 update doesn't ship with many features. Instead, it's centered on making the Windows 11 operating system compliant with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), after Microsoft was listed by the EU as a gatekeeper and given six months to make its services, including Windows interoperable.

And now, the company has published a new announcement on its official Windows 11 version 23H2 release health website, indicating that the Windows 11 2023 update is entering a new rollout phase. Consequently, it will start auto-upgrading users to Windows 11 version 23H2.

According to Microsoft:

"Windows 11, version 23H2, also known as the Windows 11 2023 Update, is now entering a new rollout phase. We are starting to update eligible Windows 11 devices automatically to version 23H2."

Does this affect my Windows 11 device?

The company added that the automatic update mainly targets Windows 11 devices that have already or are approaching the end of servicing. Microsoft categorically states that all "eligible" Home or Pro consumer devices running Windows 11 will be automatically upgraded to the Windows 11 2023 update.

This move is designed to ensure that users remain protected and continue to leverage new and existing features in the operating system. As such, eligible users still running Windows 11 version 212H or 22H2 on their devices will be bumped to Windows 11 version 23H2. The automatic update is expected to start rolling out to users in waves using machine learning-based training.

As you might already be aware, this isn't the first time Microsoft is auto-upgrading users to newer versions of Windows 11. Last year, in January, the company auto-updated Windows 11 version 21H2 users to 22H2.