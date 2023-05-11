Microsoft ships its second Windows 11 Release Preview Insider build of the day

What you need to know

Windows 11 Build 22000.2001 just shipped to Release Preview Channel Insiders running the original release of Windows 11.

The update includes several bug fixes but does not have any new features.

Microsoft released another build to Release Preview Channel Insiders today that is for systems running Windows 11 version 22H2.

Microsoft just released a Windows 11 Insider build to the Release Preview Channel. Before you question if you're having déjà vu, this is the second Insider build to make its way to the Release Preview Channel today. Windows 11 Build 22621.1776 is available to systems running Windows 11 version 22H2 whereas Windows 11 Build 22000.2001 is available on Insider PCs running the original release of Windows 11.

Build 22000.20001 is a rather modest update. It includes bug fixes and improvements but lacks any new features. Here's everything that's new, as listed by Microsoft:

Build 22000.2001: Improvements