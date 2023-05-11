Microsoft ships its second Windows 11 Release Preview Insider build of the day
Microsoft just released another Windows 11 Insider build to the Release Preview Channel.
What you need to know
- Windows 11 Build 22000.2001 just shipped to Release Preview Channel Insiders running the original release of Windows 11.
- The update includes several bug fixes but does not have any new features.
- Microsoft released another build to Release Preview Channel Insiders today that is for systems running Windows 11 version 22H2.
Microsoft just released a Windows 11 Insider build to the Release Preview Channel. Before you question if you're having déjà vu, this is the second Insider build to make its way to the Release Preview Channel today. Windows 11 Build 22621.1776 is available to systems running Windows 11 version 22H2 whereas Windows 11 Build 22000.2001 is available on Insider PCs running the original release of Windows 11.
Build 22000.20001 is a rather modest update. It includes bug fixes and improvements but lacks any new features. Here's everything that's new, as listed by Microsoft:
Build 22000.2001: Improvements
- This update addresses an issue that affects searchindexer.exe. It stops working after you sign out. This issue occurs after you upgrade your machine to Windows 11 Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) and sign in to that machine.
- This update addresses an issue that affects Narrator. It does not announce text attributes correctly for words, such as “misspelled”, “deletion change,” and “comment”.
- This update addresses an issue that affects Server Message Block (SMB). You cannot access the SMB shared folder. The errors are, “Not enough memory resources” or “Insufficient system resources”.
- The update addresses an issue that sends unexpected password expiration notices to users. This occurs when you set up an account to use “Smart Card is Required for Interactive Logon” and set “Enable rolling of expiring NTLM secrets”.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS). It stops working. This occurs when you use Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD).
- The update addresses an issue that affects scheduled tasks. The tasks fail when they use stored local user account credentials. This occurs when you enable Credential Guard. The error message is “2147943726 : ERROR_LOGON_FAILURE (The username or password is incorrect).”
- This update addresses an issue that affects the Storage Spaces Direct (S2D) cluster. It might not come online. This occurs after a periodic password rollover. The error code is 1326.
- This update addresses an issue that affects access to Tab settings for IE mode sites.
- This update addresses an issue that affects dot sourcing. It fails files that contain class definition in Windows PowerShell.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the use of Event Viewer. The issue limits the number of event sources that users who are not administrators can access.
- This update addresses an issue that affects applications that perform certain actions in a callback. The applications might stop working. These actions include closing a Window (WM_CLOSE).
- This update changes the support phone number for Microsoft India for Windows activation.
- This update addresses an issue that affects certain printers. They fail to install if they connect to Wi-Fi automatically.
- This update changes the international mobile subscriber identity (IMSI) ranges for certain mobile providers.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the Windows Firewall. The firewall drops all connections to the IP address of a captive portal. This occurs when you choose the Captive Portal Addresses option.
- This update addresses a multi-function label printer issue. It affects the installation of some of them.
- This update addresses an issue that affects devices that are joined to Azure Active Directory (Azure AD). The Windows Firewall cannot apply the correct domain and profile for them.
- This update addresses an issue that affects audio playback. It fails on devices that have certain processors.
- This update improves the user experience (UX) and interactions for the search box on the taskbar.
- This update addresses an issue that might affect a large reparse point. You might get a stop error when you use NTFS to access it. This issue occurs after a canceled FSCTL Set operation changes the reparse tag.
