New Game Pass widget preview arrives with latest Windows 11 Dev Channel build

What you need to know

Windows 11 build 25174 is rolling out to Insiders in the Dev Channel

Top billing for today's release is a new Game Pass widget

Additionally, middle-clicking folders in File Explorer will open them in a new tab now.

It's Wednesday, and just like with most Wednesdays, Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel to download and test! Today's build is 25174, and features a new Game Pass widget that can be found in the Windows 11 widgets panel.

This new widget will showcase PC games that have been recently added or are leaving the Game Pass service soon. Microsoft says that in the future, the widget will also allow for sign-in to your Xbox profile and quick launching games you were previously playing.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Other changes in build 25174 include an updated behavior in the File Explorer app, which now support the ability to open folders in a new tab using a middle-click of the mouse.

Here's the changelog: