Say good-bye to the time and date in the Windows 11 system tray, that is, if you want to hide them

What you need to know

Windows 11 Build 22631.1906 and 22621.1906 just shipped to the Beta Channel.

Build 22631.1906 adds the option to hide the time and date in the system tray.

The network flyout on the Lock screen has also been updated to align with Windows 11's design language.

Microsoft just released a pair of Windows Insider builds to the Beta Channel. Build 22631.1906 has new features on by default while Build 22621.1906 does not. Build 22631.1906 adds the option to hide the time and date in the system tray and the ability to right-click on the network icon to summon a shortcut to diagnose network problems.

Following the update, the network flyout on the Lock screen will align with Windows 11 visually.

Here's everything that's new, as listed by Microsoft:

Build 22631.1906: Changes and Improvements

Taskbar & System Tray

You can now hide the time and date in the system tray. You can turn this on by right-clicking on the system tray clock and choosing “Adjust date and time”.

When right-clicking on the network icon in the system tray, we’ve added the option to diagnose network problems.

Lock screen

We have updated the network flyout on the Lock screen to align with Windows 11 design principles.

Networking

Added support for bridging adapters via command line via netsh.

Windows Security

We have updated the Windows Security (firewall) notification dialogs that match the Windows 11 visuals.

Settings