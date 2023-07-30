The latest Windows 11 Canary build rolls out the new Outlook app to Insiders

What you need to know

Microsoft released an update to Windows 11 Insiders in the Canary Channel.

Build 25915 starts rolling out the New Outlook app for Windows to Insiders.

The company has also announced that Bug Bash will start early next month.

The update also patches issues affecting Windows Insiders in the Canary Channel on ASUS devices or PCs with ASUS motherboards.

Microsoft recently shipped a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Canary Channel. Build 25915 ships with several new features from the Dev Channel, including a modernized File Explorer Home, Address Bar, and Details Pane, passwordless improvements (passkey), never combined mode on the taskbar, and more.

The new Outlook for Windows has also started rolling out to users. As you might recall, Microsoft recently announced that it would replace the Mail & Calendar apps on Windows 11 with the new Outlook app.

Microsoft has made headway on these plans. Last week, the company released a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel, preinstalling the new Outlook app.

The company also announced Bug Bash, slated to commence on August 2nd. "The bug bash will span the latest features available in preview builds across the Canary, Dev, and Beta Channels," Microsoft indicated.

The update also ships with several changes and fixes, as highlighted by Microsoft:

Changes and Improvements: Build 25915

Graphics

We have improved refresh rate logic to allow different refresh rates on different monitors, depending on the refresh rate for each monitor and content shown on the screen. This will help most with refresh rate-dependent multitasking, like playing a game and watching a video at the same time.

While a Dynamic Refresh Rate (DRR) is selected and Battery saver is also enabled, Windows will remain at the lower refresh rate and not switch to the higher rate until after Battery saver is disabled.

Fixes for known issues