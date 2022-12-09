The latest Windows 11 preview build brings the Widgets panel to all users, no account required

What you need to know

Windows 11 preview build 25262 is out in the Dev Channel.

The build brings a big change to the Widgets panel, which is now enabled for all users.

Previously, the Widgets panel would only function if you were signed in with a Microsoft account.

Microsoft is back with another Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel. Today's build is 25262 and primarily focuses on fixes and other minor changes, but there is one notable change that will effect users who don't use Windows with a Microsoft account.

Up until now, the Windows 11 Widgets panel would not function if you were using a local account. This meant features like Taskbar weather updates would not work, and being able to access the MSN news feed wasn't allowed. Starting with today's build, Microsoft is removing the requirement of a Microsoft Account.

This means all Windows 11 users will now be able to see weather updates on the Taskbar as well as access the widgets panel itself for the latest news and other widget-related things.

Here's the changelog for the build:

Windows 11 build 25262 changelog