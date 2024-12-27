Unable to install security updates after freshly installing Windows 11? You're not alone

If you recently installed Windows 11 and are now unable to install more recent security updates, you're not alone. It looks like a bug in recent Windows 11 installation media is causing all future security updates to fail during the installation phase, leaving you stuck on an older Windows 11 security update.

Microsoft is aware of the issue, and says it's caused by using Windows 11 installation media with the October 2024 or November 2024 security patch included. That means if you installed Windows 11 using the installation media tool in the last couple of months, you may be unable to install newer security updates currently.

Here's what Microsoft says on the Windows 11 24H2 known issues website:

"When using media to install Windows 11, version 24H2, the device might remain in a state where it cannot accept further Windows security updates. This occurs only when the media is created to include the October 2024, or November 2024, security updates as part of the installation (these updates were released between October 8, 2024 and November 12, 2024). Please note, this only occurs when utilizing media - such as CD and USB flash drives - to install Windows 11, version 24H2. This issue does not occur for devices where the October 2024 security update or the November 2024 security updates are installed via Windows Update or the Microsoft Update Catalog website."

The company says it's looking into a resolution for this issue, and that for now users should avoid using any Windows 11 installation media that includes the October 2024 or November 2024 security patch. That means if you are looking to clean install Windows 11 right now, you should seek out installation media that includes the September 2024 security patch or December 2024 security patch.

Although not detailed on the known issues website, some users have reported that using the "Fix Windows Update" button in the Recovery page in the Windows Settings app has fixed the issue, so it might be worth trying that if you are stuck unable to install recent security updates.

The official Windows 11 ISO tool should generate an image that does not include the affected security patches, so it should be safe to use that tool if you are looking to create a clean Windows 11 install image right now.