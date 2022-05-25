Windows 11 build 25126 rolls out to Insiders in the Dev Channel
Updates to the Microsoft Account page in Settings are top billing.
What you need to know:
- Windows 11 build 25126 is out in the Insider Dev Channel
- It features an updated Microsoft Account page in Settings
- Lots of fixes and under the hood improvements to test as well
It's Wednesday, which means it's time for another Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel to download and test! Today's build is 25126, and top billing for this release is an updated Microsoft Account page in the Settings app, which now does a better job at displaying your Office perpetual products.
Other improvements in this build come in the form of fixes and under the hood enhancements. Overall, there's not much to make note of with this build, but it's always nice to see more fixes coming into the product.
Here's the changelog:
- With this build, we’re making it easier for you to view all supported Office perpetual products such as Office 2021 (opens in new tab) or Office 2019 (opens in new tab) associated with your account within Settings > Accounts. This update will allow you to view all supported Microsoft 365 Office products licensed to your account and you can view details about your product or install Office by clicking the “View Details” button. This information is shown on the Microsoft account management page (opens in new tab)and you will now be able to view these details in Windows 11 via Settings > Accounts.
- We fixed the issue causing some Insiders to experience a bugcheck with error DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL in pci.sys causing a rollback trying to install the latest builds in the Dev Channel.
- We did work to mitigate the issue causing the Program Compatibility Assistant Service to use an unexpectedly large amount of CPU for some Insiders after upgrading to the latest Insider Preview builds in the Dev Channel.
- If the touch keyboard is docked it should no longer unexpectedly dismiss when trying to edit the name of a folder in Start.
- The preview image under Personalization > Lock Screen should no longer be backwards when using an Arabic or Hebrew display language.
- If explorer.exe has hung, that should no longer hang Task Manager.
- Fixed an issue where the context menus weren’t following the same mode (light or dark) as Task Manager itself for some Insiders.
- Fixed a typo in the “Minimize on use” tooltip.
- If you’ve hidden the graphs on the side of the Performance page, the color of the circles used instead should now match the graph in the summary view.
- Addressed an issue where the Not Responding status for certain apps wasn’t being reflected on the Processes page.
- Removed the Lock option in Start menu as it didn’t work.
- Fixed an issue where using “Open All Active Printers” from the printer icon in the system tray would unexpectedly open File Explorer when there were no active queues.
Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows 10 on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter: @zacbowden.
