Windows 11 build 25126 rolls out to Insiders in the Dev Channel

What you need to know:

Windows 11 build 25126 is out in the Insider Dev Channel

It features an updated Microsoft Account page in Settings

Lots of fixes and under the hood improvements to test as well

It's Wednesday, which means it's time for another Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel to download and test! Today's build is 25126, and top billing for this release is an updated Microsoft Account page in the Settings app, which now does a better job at displaying your Office perpetual products.

Other improvements in this build come in the form of fixes and under the hood enhancements. Overall, there's not much to make note of with this build, but it's always nice to see more fixes coming into the product.

Here's the changelog: