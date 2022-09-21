Windows 11 Builds 22621.601 and 22622.601 roll out to Beta Channel
Microsoft has a pair of builds for Insiders in the Beta Channel.
What you need to know
- Microsoft just released two Insider builds to the Beta Channel.
- Builds 22621.601 and 22622.601 don't have any new features, but include a handful of fixes.
- Microsoft split the Beta Channel into two groups earlier this year, one that has new features on by default and one that does not.
A pair of builds just rolled out to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. Insiders can grab either Build 22621.601 or 22622.601 depending on which group they're in within the Beta Channel. As a reminder, Microsoft started shipping Beta Channel builds in pairs earlier this year, one with new features on by default and one with new features off by default.
The changelog for both of the builds is rather short, only including a handful of fixes.
Fixes in both Build 22621.601 & Build 22622.601
- We fixed the issue where clicking the network icon on the Lock screen would not work and would crash the Lock screen.
- We updated the start date for daylight saving time in Chile. It will start on September 11, 2022 instead of on September 4, 2022.
- We reduced the power that the Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol uses on some devices when they are in Sleep mode.
- We fixed an issue that affects Dual SIM calling. If you select no SIM on your phone and initiate a call on your device, Dual SIM functionality does not work.
Unlike some Beta Channel releases, there is not a separate list of fixes exclusive to one of the builds.
If you're interested in new features that are in testing among Insiders, check out Windows 11 Build 25206, which also came out today. That update adds the ability to use Dynamic Refresh Rate on an external display.
You can read more about the latest Beta Channel build in Microsoft's release notes for the update. That page also includes a list of known issues.
