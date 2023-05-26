Windows 11 Insider in the Beta Channel just got a pair of builds

What you need to know

Microsoft has a pair of Windows 11 Insider builds for those in the Beta Channel. The updates don't include any new features, but they have several fixes. The Beta Channel generally ships builds in pairs, with one having new features enabled by default and the other having new features disabled. That's still the case this week, though there aren't any changes exclusive to Build 22631.1825 (new features on by default).

Here are all of the changes in Build 22631.1825 and Build 22621.1825, as outlined by Microsoft:

Build 22621.1825 & Build 22631.1825: Fixes