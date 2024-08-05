Windows 11 laptops with Snapdragon X ARM chips can now run Adobe Premiere Pro under emulation

What you need to know

Adobe has released the x86 version of Premiere Pro for Windows 11 on ARM devices running Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon X processors.

The app will run under emulation until an ARM native app is ready, which Adobe says it is currently working on.

Competing apps such as DaVinci Resolve are already available natively on ARM.

Adobe has enabled the ability to run Premiere Pro under emulation on Windows 11 on ARM laptops powered by the Snapdragon X system-on-a-chip. Adobe had originally allowed Premiere Pro to run under emulation when Copilot+ PCs first launched but disabled the ability once it became aware of performance issues and glitches.

The app is now back in the Creative Cloud app, suggesting Adobe has solved some of those early problems. Premiere Pro still runs under emulation, meaning it will run slower compared to an Intel or AMD machine. In our early testing, the app is good enough for a basic video project with a handful of layers and audio at 1080p.

The Premiere Pro app will warn you that it's not ARM native, yet. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The company does say it is working on an ARM-native version of Premiere Pro, but unfortunately, it doesn't say when this will be ready. Photoshop is the only Adobe app that's available natively for Windows on ARM currently. Other Adobe apps such as After Effects are expected to come to Windows on ARM under emulation later this year.

Snapdragon X-powered Copilot+ PCs first launched on June 18, after a big unveiling event held the month prior. During that event, Adobe committed to supporting Windows on ARM with the Adobe Creative Suite, and you can already run Photoshop, Fresco, Premiere Pro, Lightroom, Acrobat, Firefly, and Illustrator (beta) on the new Snapdragon X laptops.

Adobe's competitors are also working to bring their apps to the Windows on ARM platform. Apps such as the video and color editing suite DaVinci Resolve already has a beta build available that's native to Windows on ARM. Microsoft's own Clipchamp app is also already ARM native.