Windows 11 November 2022 Patch Tuesday Update rolling out now

Microsoft just released cumulative updates for systems running Windows 11 version 22H2 and Windows 11 version 22H1.

Those running Windows 11 version 22H2 will receive the KB5019980 update while those on Windows 11 version 21H2 will receive the KB5019961 update.

The updates include several fixes and improve security in multiple areas.

It's the second Tuesday of the month, which means it's time for another Patch Tuesday. Systems running Windows 11 version 22H2 can install the KB5019980 update while those on Windows 11 version 22H1 can get the KB5019961 update. As is normally the case, the updates include several bug fixes and improvements.

Here's what's new in the Windows 11 KB5019980 update (opens in new tab), which is rolling out to systems running Windows 11 version 22H2:

Windows 11 Build 22621.819: Highlights

It addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.

Windows 11 Build 22621.819: Improvements

It addresses an issue that affects File Explorer. It fails to localize folders.

The update also includes the security improvements that shipped with the KB5018496 update (opens in new tab) on October 25, 2022:

It enhances search visual treatments on the taskbar to improve discoverability. This is available to a small audience initially and deploys more broadly in the months that follow. Some devices might notice different visual treatments as we gather feedback. To learn more about why you might be seeing these changes, see Search for anything, anywhere.

It enhances the backup experience when using your Microsoft Account (MSA). Some devices might notice visual treatments for this enhancement. This is available to a small audience initially and deploys more broadly in the months that follow.

It adds improvements to the Microsoft Account experience in Settings. For instance, you can manage your Microsoft OneDrive subscription and related storage alerts.

It adds Task Manager to the context menu when you right-click the taskbar. This feature rolls out in the coming weeks.

It adds Task Manager to the context menu when you right-click the taskbar. This feature rolls out in the coming weeks. It addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge when it is in IE Mode. The titles of pop-up windows and tabs are wrong.

It addresses an issue that might cause vertical and horizontal line artifacts to appear on the screen.

It addresses an issue in that stops the credential UI from displaying in IE mode when you use Microsoft Edge.

It addresses an issue that might fail to sync the audio when you record game play using the Xbox Game Bar.

It addresses an issue that affects File Explorer. It is less dependable when you browse for Microsoft OneDrive folders.

It addresses an issue that affects the Start menu. It stops working when you use keyboard commands to move pinned items to a folder at the end of a list.

It stops the start of daylight saving time in Jordan at the end of October 2022. The Jordan time zone will permanently shift to the UTC + 3 time zone.

You can grab the latest version of Windows through Windows Update, Microsoft Update, or the Microsoft Update Catalog (opens in new tab). It's also available through Windows Update for Business and Windows Server Update Services (WSUS).

Here's what's new for Windows 11 version 21H2 (opens in new tab):

Windows 11 Build 22000.1219: Highlights

It addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.

Windows 11 Build 22000.1219: Improvements

It makes miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality. No additional issues were documented for this release.

The build also brings the security improvements seen in the KB5018483 update (opens in new tab).

New! It adds improvements to Windows search results and performance.

It adds Task Manager to the context menu when you right-click the taskbar. This feature rolls out in the coming weeks.

It adds Task Manager to the context menu when you right-click the taskbar. This feature rolls out in the coming weeks. It addresses an issue that causes an OS upgrade to stop responding, and then it fails.

It addresses an issue that affects a task you schedule to run every two (or more) weeks. It runs every week instead.

It addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Direct3D 9 games. The graphics hardware stops working if the hardware does not have a native Direct3D 9 driver.

It addresses an issue that affects the font of three Chinese characters. When you format these characters as bold, the width size is wrong.

It addresses graphical issues in games that use Microsoft D3D9 on some platforms.

It addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge when it is in IE Mode. The titles of pop-up windows and tabs are wrong.

It addresses an issue that affects the lasso tool in a graphic editing program.

It addresses an issue that affects Dual SIM calling. If you select no SIM on your phone and initiate a call on your device, Dual SIM functionality does not work.

on your phone and initiate a call on your device, Dual SIM functionality does not work. It addresses an issue in that stops the credentials UI from displaying in IE mode when you use Microsoft Edge.

It stops the start of daylight saving time in Jordan at the end of October 2022. The Jordan time zone will permanently shift to the UTC + 3 time zone.

Those running Windows 11 version 21H1 can grab the KB5019961 update through Windows Update, Microsoft Update, and the Microsoft Update Catalog (opens in new tab). Just like today's other build, this update is also available through Windows Update for Business and Windows Server Update Services.