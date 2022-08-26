Windows 11 optional update rolls out ahead of September Patch Tuesday

Microsoft just rolled out an optional update for Windows 11 that brings the OS to KB5016691 (OS Build 22000.918). The fixes included in the update should also ship with the September Patch Tuesday update, but you can pick them up now if you'd like.

The update addresses several issues, including a bug that can cause printers to malfunction. There's also a long list of general improvements throughout the OS. Here are the highlights and what's improved:

Windows 11 KB5016691 preview highlights

Addresses an issue related to USB printing that might cause your printer to malfunction after you restart it or reinstall it.

Addresses an issue that prevents Windows 11 SE from trusting some Microsoft Store applications. This might prevent you from downloading the untrusted app.

Addresses an issue that might cause certain Bluetooth audio headsets to stop playing after a progress bar adjustment.

Addresses a known issue that causes Microsoft Edge to stop responding when you use IE mode. This issue also prevents you from interacting with a dialog.

Windows 11 KB5016691 preview improvements

New! Gives IT admins the ability to remotely add languages and language-related features. Additionally, they can now manage language scenarios across several endpoint managers.

Gives IT admins the ability to remotely add languages and language-related features. Additionally, they can now manage language scenarios across several endpoint managers. New! Compresses a file regardless of its size if you have configured Server Message Block (SMB) Compression.

Compresses a file regardless of its size if you have configured Server Message Block (SMB) Compression. New! Enhances Microsoft Defender for Endpoint’s ability to identify and intercept ransomware and advanced attacks.

Enhances Microsoft Defender for Endpoint’s ability to identify and intercept ransomware and advanced attacks. Addresses an issue that causes ServerAssignedConfigurations to be null in a few full configuration scenarios.

to be null in a few full configuration scenarios. Addresses an issue that affects the automatic high dynamic range (Auto HDR) feature for cross-adapter resource scan-out (CASO)-capable GPU drivers.

Addresses a known issue that causes Microsoft Edge to stop responding when you use IE mode. This issue also prevents you from interacting with a dialog.

Addresses an issue that prevents virtualized App-V Microsoft Office applications from opening or causes them to stop working.

Addresses an issue that might cause the deployment of the Windows Hello for Business certificate to fail in certain circumstances after you reset a device.

Addresses multiple issues related to USB printing such as: A printer malfunctions after you restart or reinstall it Being in the wrong mode after you switch from an Internet Printing Protocol (IPP) Class Driver to an independent hardware vendor (IHV) driver Experiencing bidirectional communication issues that prevent you from accessing device features

Addresses an issue that affects the ProjectionManager.StartProjectingAsync API. This issue stops some locales from connecting to Miracast Sinks.

API. This issue stops some locales from connecting to Miracast Sinks. Addresses an issue that degrades BitLocker performance.

Addresses an issue that prevents Windows 11 SE from trusting some Microsoft Store applications.

Addresses an issue that prevents HyperVisor Code Integrity from being enabled automatically on systems that have Arm64 processors.

Addresses an issue that stops non-Windows devices from authenticating. This issue occurs when they connect to a Windows-based remote desktop and use a smart card to authenticate.

Addresses an issue that causes the Resultant Set of Policy tool ( Rsop.msc ) to stop working when it processes 1,000 or more “File System” security settings.

) to stop working when it processes 1,000 or more “File System” security settings. Addresses an issue that causes the Take a Test app to remove all policies related to lockdown enforcement when you close the app.

Addresses an issue that causes the Settings app to stop working on server domain controllers (DCs) when accessing the Privacy > Activity history page.

> page. Addresses an issue that might cause certain Bluetooth audio headsets to stop playing after a progress bar adjustment. This issue affects modern systems that support Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) offload.

Addresses an issue that prevents devices from receiving an offer from Windows Update for the same extension driver when that extension driver is already installed without the base driver.

Addresses a race condition that causes the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) to stop working on Active Directory domain controllers. This issue occurs when LSASS processes simultaneous Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) over Transport Layer Security (TLS) requests that fail to decrypt. The exception code is 0xc0000409 (STATUS_STACK_BUFFER_OVERRUN).

Addresses an issue that affects a lookup for a nonexistent security ID (SID) from the local domain using read-only domain controller (RODC). The lookup unexpectedly returns the STATUS_TRUSTED_DOMAIN_FAILURE error instead of STATUS_NONE_MAPPED or STATUS_SOME_MAPPED.

Addresses an issue that might cause the Local Security Authority Server Service (LSASS) to leak tokens. This issue affects devices that have installed Windows updates dated June 14, 2022 or later. This issue occurs when the device performs a specific form of service for user (S4U) in a non-Trusted Computing Base (TCB) Windows service that runs as Network Service.

The get the update, go to Settings and search for Update & Security. You'll then be able to download and install it through the Optional updates available area.