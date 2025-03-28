Windows Central Podcast: Nobody wants the Surface Laptop 7?
Episode 361: Daniel and Zac discuss the state of Windows on Arm, Surface Laptop 7 return drama, Microsoft's upcoming smaller Surface PCs, and Windows 11 25H2.
On this week's episode of the Windows Central Podcast, Daniel and Zac discuss the current state of Windows on Arm, the Surface Laptop 7's high return rate, more details on the upcoming smaller Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, and the latest on Windows 11 and our first signs of 25H2.
Hosts:
