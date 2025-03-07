Windows Central Podcast: Skype is DEAD and we're taking it personally

In this week's exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, Daniel and Zac discuss the official death of Skype, our struggles as a podcast that has exclusively used Skype for almost a decade, and the latest from Copilot on Windows and future AI experiences in the OS. Also this week, we talk about Lenovo's latest weird PCs, the new MacBook Air and how we think it's a bad deal now that devices like the Surface Laptop 7 exist.

