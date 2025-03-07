Windows Central Podcast: Skype is DEAD and we're taking it personally

News
By
published

Episode 359: Daniel and Zac discuss the official death of Skype, the latest on Windows 11 and Copilot, new Lenovo PCs, and the MacBook Air vs Surface Laptop 7.

In this week's exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, Daniel and Zac discuss the official death of Skype, our struggles as a podcast that has exclusively used Skype for almost a decade, and the latest from Copilot on Windows and future AI experiences in the OS. Also this week, we talk about Lenovo's latest weird PCs, the new MacBook Air and how we think it's a bad deal now that devices like the Surface Laptop 7 exist.

Hosts:

Subscribe to the Windows Central Podcast

If you like the show, please let us know by give us a rating on your podcast platform of choice. It really helps us!

LIVE Video Podcast

You can watch the live, uncut version of the Windows Central Podcast on our YouTube channel!

Zac Bowden
Zac Bowden
Senior Editor

Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter and Threads

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.