Microsoft's Photos app is getting an influx of AI features and shortcuts.

The Photos app on Windows 11 is about to get a major update. Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel can now test several new features, including searching the web with OCR-extracted text and quick access for AI features through the File Explorer context menu.

The Microsoft Photos app will soon feature a button for Copilot. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft is also introducing a new Copilot button within the Photos app that will provide advice on enhancing images and suggest how to frame photos.

Many of these features have been in the works for a while and in testing for months among Insiders. But entering the Release Preview Channel is one of the final steps before general release.

Microsoft has an AI event on April 4, 2025 to celebrate the company's 50th Anniversary. There's a chance we'll see new AI features for Windows 11 and Microsoft apps showcased at the event.

Here's the full change log from Microsoft for the latest update to the Photos app that's in testing among Release Preview Channel Insiders:

Search the web with OCR-extracted text

The Photos app now comes with a powerful Optical Character Recognition (OCR) feature which supports over 160 languages, which began rolling out again for Windows Insiders on Windows 11 and Windows 10 at the end of January. To use OCR, simply click the Scan Text button in the Photos Viewer. The app will highlight the recognized text with an overlay, allowing you to easily select and copy it to your clipboard. With this update, we’re adding “Search in Web” functionality so you can quickly search for any selected text from your images right from the app.

This enhancement makes it easier than ever to extract and find online results of text from documents, notes, screenshots, and more. Whether you’re capturing text from a document or simply exploring the contents of an image, the Photos app’s OCR and online search features streamline your workflow and boost your productivity.

Quick access to AI editing and visual search from File Explorer and your desktop

Introducing new File Explorer shortcuts that give you direct access to AI editing and Visual Search without needing to open the Photos app.

Right-click an image in File Explorer and select “Create with Designer” to add rich text, adjust composition with object selection, or enhance colors with color pop.

Plus, use the “Erase Object” shortcut to quickly remove unwanted elements. And with “Visual Search with Bing” shortcut, you can easily look up similar images, related products, and more right from your desktop.

Show subfolder images and videos in the Photos Gallery

Now you can use filters to adjust how your subfolder and gallery content show up. By enabling “Show subfolders”, you can now see all the images and videos from subfolders in the Gallery, making it a richer navigation experience.

Introducing the new Copilot button in the Photos app

We are excited to unveil the Copilot button in the Photos app that brings AI directly to your fingertips.

This Copilot integration is rolling out soon and with this new feature, you can effortlessly share your photos with AI to receive:

Photo Editing Tips: Get expert advice on enhancing your images.

Image Insights: Discover interesting details about your photos.

Framing Suggestions: Improve your photography skills with personalized recommendations.

New Copilot button at the top of Photos Viewer highlighted in a red box.

Other fixes and improvements

Due to popular requests, the Photos app now supports JXL files.

We implemented bug fixes for the Image Creator and Restyle Image features on Copilot+ PCs to improve overall quality and performance. This includes successfully loading Image Creator in the Photos app on the initial launch of Photos and being able to Save generated images under a different file name.

Extending Copilot across apps

The Photos app on Windows 11 has always been a handy app for lighter edits. Over the years, Microsoft has enhanced the app with several features.

While the Photos app won't compete with the likes of Photoshop or other powerful editing apps, I find it quite useful. Sometimes a lightweight editor is the best tool for the job.

Adding shortcuts for AI edits should help more people become aware of those tools. I imagine many people assume Photos is a basic app for cropping images and don't know about its AI editing capabilities.

The new Copilot button continues Microsoft's quest to push Copilot as a tool across services.

The tech giant is perhaps overzealous in its efforts, such as rebranding the Microsoft 365 apps. But no one can accuse Microsoft of being half-hearted when it comes to backing Copilot.