Microsoft issues full-screen warning about Windows 8.1 end of support

What you need to know

Windows 8.1 reaches end of support on January 10, 2023.

Following a recent update, PCs running Windows 8.1 will show a full-screen warning about Windows 8.1's impending support cutoff date.

Microsoft recommends that people upgrade their PCs to a supported OS or purchase a machine that is compatible with a supported version of Windows.

Windows 8.1 is far in the rearview mirror of most PC users. Fewer than 3% of Windows PCs run the older operating system, according to Statcounter. Windows 8.1 reaches its end of support on January 10, 2023, giving any holdovers roughly half a year to update to a more modern version of Windows. Following a recent cumulative update (opens in new tab), systems running Windows 8.1 will show a full-screen alert about the upcoming end-of-support date.

"January 10, 2023 is the last day Microsoft will offer security updates and technical support for PCs that run Windows 8.1. We are reaching out now to thank you for your loyalty and help you prepare for what's next," states the warning (via BleepingComputer).

Users can elect to be reminded in 35 days or when Windows 8.1 reaches its end of support.

Windows 8.1 reached its end of mainstream support on January 9, 2018, but extended support has been available since then. On January 10, 2023, Microsoft will end all support for the out-of-date operating system.

"As a reminder, Windows 8.1 will reach the end of support on January 10, 2023. After this date, this product will no longer receive security updates, non-security updates, bug fixes, technical support, or online technical content updates," states a Microsoft support document (opens in new tab).

"If devices do not meet the technical requirements to run a more current release of Windows, Microsoft recommends replacing the device with one that supports Windows 11."

Microsoft also has a dedicated webpage (opens in new tab) to the end of support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1.