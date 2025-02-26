No, it's not your internet, and you've not been fired either. Slack, a well-known messaging platform used across organizations is experiencing a widespread outage, according to Downdetector.

The company has acknowledged the outage via its help center website, indicating:

"We've received feedback that Slack is having some trouble and we're investigating. Please visit Slack Status to see the latest updates."

The outage is affecting critical organizational communication features, including sending messages, workflows, threads, and other API-related features.

Slack is working to restore services, citing that "teams are aware and are investigating the issue."

Affected users have been encouraged to stay alert as more updates trickle in on status.slack.com .

Employees revel in Slack's massive outage

(Image credit: Windows Central)

As is often the case, users flocked social media platforms to share funny and witty memes about Slack's widespread usage. Admittedly, the outage also caught me off guard.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Initially, I thought my internet was acting up, but I found Slack trending on X (formerly Twitter) for all the wrong reasons.

It reminds me of the massive global IT outage that left over 8.5 million Windows devices with Blue Screens of Death.

While Salesforce attempts to mitigate the widespread outage, here's a compilation of some funny memes about the situation I've seen so far.

Fully remote workers when they notice Slack is down: pic.twitter.com/F1jg4qglDpFebruary 26, 2025

As it appears, the massive outage has seemingly caused a bit of panic among some users, with some indicating that they initially thought they'd been fired.

Is Slack down or did I get firedFebruary 26, 2025

Some employees jokingly indicated that Slack's massive outage triggered some form of serendipity. "Slack is down," Amanda indicated on X. "I haven't felt peace like this in 5 years."

slack is down. i haven't felt peace like this in 5 yearsFebruary 26, 2025

Perhaps more interestingly, Slack's outage seemingly constitutes a free day for some employees, especially remote workers. "Slack being down is the adult version of a snow day."

slack being down is the adult version of a snow daysee u guys tomorrow ⛄️ pic.twitter.com/zPDzrsZMZvFebruary 26, 2025

This is a developing story. We'll make subsequent updates to this post as more information becomes available and a potential permanent fix for the outage is issued.

As we bid adieu to yet another episode of Slack's great crash of 2025, let's appreciate the humor and resilience of remote workers. Amidst the flurry of memes and frantic refreshes, we're reminded of the delicate dance we perform with our digital tools.

While technology has undoubtedly revolutionized how we work, these unexpected outages expose the fragility of our hyper-connected lives. (and we speak from personal experience here). A single hiccup can send us into disarray in a world where productivity hinges on the seamless flow of information.

It's a quirky yet sobering reflection on the modern age and a reminder that even the most advanced systems can suddenly fail without notice.



Were you affected by the Slack outage today? Let us know your experience in the comments!