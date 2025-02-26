"Is Slack down, or did I get fired?": Massive outage sparks global workday freedom for millions — reveling in serendipity, "touching grass"
Slack is facing a massive outage, crippling important services such as messaging and workflows.
No, it's not your internet, and you've not been fired either. Slack, a well-known messaging platform used across organizations is experiencing a widespread outage, according to Downdetector.
The company has acknowledged the outage via its help center website, indicating:
"We've received feedback that Slack is having some trouble and we're investigating. Please visit Slack Status to see the latest updates."
The outage is affecting critical organizational communication features, including sending messages, workflows, threads, and other API-related features.
Slack is working to restore services, citing that "teams are aware and are investigating the issue."
Affected users have been encouraged to stay alert as more updates trickle in on status.slack.com.
Employees revel in Slack's massive outage
As is often the case, users flocked social media platforms to share funny and witty memes about Slack's widespread usage. Admittedly, the outage also caught me off guard.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Initially, I thought my internet was acting up, but I found Slack trending on X (formerly Twitter) for all the wrong reasons.
It reminds me of the massive global IT outage that left over 8.5 million Windows devices with Blue Screens of Death.
While Salesforce attempts to mitigate the widespread outage, here's a compilation of some funny memes about the situation I've seen so far.
Fully remote workers when they notice Slack is down: pic.twitter.com/F1jg4qglDpFebruary 26, 2025
As it appears, the massive outage has seemingly caused a bit of panic among some users, with some indicating that they initially thought they'd been fired.
Is Slack down or did I get firedFebruary 26, 2025
Some employees jokingly indicated that Slack's massive outage triggered some form of serendipity. "Slack is down," Amanda indicated on X. "I haven't felt peace like this in 5 years."
slack is down. i haven't felt peace like this in 5 yearsFebruary 26, 2025
Perhaps more interestingly, Slack's outage seemingly constitutes a free day for some employees, especially remote workers. "Slack being down is the adult version of a snow day."
slack being down is the adult version of a snow daysee u guys tomorrow ⛄️ pic.twitter.com/zPDzrsZMZvFebruary 26, 2025
This is a developing story. We'll make subsequent updates to this post as more information becomes available and a potential permanent fix for the outage is issued.
slack's down. touch grass.February 26, 2025
As we bid adieu to yet another episode of Slack's great crash of 2025, let's appreciate the humor and resilience of remote workers. Amidst the flurry of memes and frantic refreshes, we're reminded of the delicate dance we perform with our digital tools.
While technology has undoubtedly revolutionized how we work, these unexpected outages expose the fragility of our hyper-connected lives. (and we speak from personal experience here). A single hiccup can send us into disarray in a world where productivity hinges on the seamless flow of information.
It's a quirky yet sobering reflection on the modern age and a reminder that even the most advanced systems can suddenly fail without notice.
Were you affected by the Slack outage today? Let us know your experience in the comments!
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry at Windows Central. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. You'll also catch him occasionally contributing at iMore about Apple and AI. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.