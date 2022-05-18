Acer unveils TravelMate P2 with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro CPU

What you need to know

Acer announced its new TravelMate P2 laptops today.

14-inch and 15.6-inch models of the devices will be available in the United States in Q3 2022 with a starting price of $899.

The TravelMate P2 runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core vPro CPU.

Acer expanded its TravelMate lineup today with several new laptops. Among those is the TravelMate P2, which will be available in 14-inch and 15.6-inch variants in Q3 2022. The device will have a starting price of $899.

Inside, the TravelMate P2 runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. While the laptop cannot flip all the way around, its hinge can open up to 180 degrees, which is handy for presentations at a desk.

Category TravelMate P2 (14-inch) TravelMate P2 (15.6-inch) Operating System Windows 11 Pro / Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro / Windows 11 Home Display 14" IPS 16:9 FHD 1920 x 1080 thin-bezel display 15.6" IPS 16:9 FHD 1920 x 1080 thin-bezel display Processors 12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro 12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro Memory Up to 32 GB of DDR4 Up to 32 GB of DDR4 Graphics Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Dimensions 329.5 (W) x 233.1 (D) x 19.9 (H) mm 359.7 (W) x 245.25 (D) x 19.9 (H) mm Weight 1.6 kg 1.7 kg Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

4G LTE support WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

4G LTE support Audio Dual stereo speakers

Dual microphones Dual stereo speakers

Dual microphones Security Intel vPro

Discrete TMP2.0

IR camera with privacy shutter

Fingerprint reader

Windows Hello secure login Intel vPro

Discrete TMP2.0

IR camera with privacy shutter

Fingerprint reader

Windows Hello secure login

The TravelMate P2 has several environmentally friendly components as well, including a chassis with post-consumer recycled plastics and an OceanGlass touchpad made using ocean-bound plastic.