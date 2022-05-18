Acer unveils TravelMate P2 with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro CPU

The new TravelMate P2 will be available in either 14-inch or 15.6-inch models later this year.

What you need to know

  • Acer announced its new TravelMate P2 laptops today.
  • 14-inch and 15.6-inch models of the devices will be available in the United States in Q3 2022 with a starting price of $899.
  • The TravelMate P2 runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core vPro CPU.

Acer expanded its TravelMate lineup today with several new laptops. Among those is the TravelMate P2, which will be available in 14-inch and 15.6-inch variants in Q3 2022. The device will have a starting price of $899.

Inside, the TravelMate P2 runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. While the laptop cannot flip all the way around, its hinge can open up to 180 degrees, which is handy for presentations at a desk.

CategoryTravelMate P2 (14-inch)TravelMate P2 (15.6-inch)
Operating SystemWindows 11 Pro / Windows 11 HomeWindows 11 Pro / Windows 11 Home
Display14" IPS 16:9 FHD 1920 x 1080 thin-bezel display15.6" IPS 16:9 FHD 1920 x 1080 thin-bezel display
Processors12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro
MemoryUp to 32 GB of DDR4Up to 32 GB of DDR4
GraphicsIntel Iris XeIntel Iris Xe
StorageUp to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDUp to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Dimensions329.5 (W) x 233.1 (D) x 19.9 (H) mm359.7 (W) x 245.25 (D) x 19.9 (H) mm
Weight1.6 kg1.7 kg
WirelessWiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
4G LTE support		WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
4G LTE support
AudioDual stereo speakers
Dual microphones		Dual stereo speakers
Dual microphones
SecurityIntel vPro
Discrete TMP2.0
IR camera with privacy shutter
Fingerprint reader
Windows Hello secure login		Intel vPro
Discrete TMP2.0
IR camera with privacy shutter
Fingerprint reader
Windows Hello secure login
The TravelMate P2 has several environmentally friendly components as well, including a chassis with post-consumer recycled plastics and an OceanGlass touchpad made using ocean-bound plastic.

