Acer unveils TravelMate P2 with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro CPU
By Sean Endicott published
The new TravelMate P2 will be available in either 14-inch or 15.6-inch models later this year.
What you need to know
- Acer announced its new TravelMate P2 laptops today.
- 14-inch and 15.6-inch models of the devices will be available in the United States in Q3 2022 with a starting price of $899.
- The TravelMate P2 runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core vPro CPU.
Acer expanded its TravelMate lineup today with several new laptops. Among those is the TravelMate P2, which will be available in 14-inch and 15.6-inch variants in Q3 2022. The device will have a starting price of $899.
Inside, the TravelMate P2 runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. While the laptop cannot flip all the way around, its hinge can open up to 180 degrees, which is handy for presentations at a desk.
|Category
|TravelMate P2 (14-inch)
|TravelMate P2 (15.6-inch)
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro / Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Pro / Windows 11 Home
|Display
|14" IPS 16:9 FHD 1920 x 1080 thin-bezel display
|15.6" IPS 16:9 FHD 1920 x 1080 thin-bezel display
|Processors
|12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro
|12th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro
|Memory
|Up to 32 GB of DDR4
|Up to 32 GB of DDR4
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe
|Intel Iris Xe
|Storage
|Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
|Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
|Dimensions
|329.5 (W) x 233.1 (D) x 19.9 (H) mm
|359.7 (W) x 245.25 (D) x 19.9 (H) mm
|Weight
|1.6 kg
|1.7 kg
|Wireless
|WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
4G LTE support
|WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
4G LTE support
|Audio
|Dual stereo speakers
Dual microphones
|Dual stereo speakers
Dual microphones
|Security
|Intel vPro
Discrete TMP2.0
IR camera with privacy shutter
Fingerprint reader
Windows Hello secure login
|Intel vPro
Discrete TMP2.0
IR camera with privacy shutter
Fingerprint reader
Windows Hello secure login
The TravelMate P2 has several environmentally friendly components as well, including a chassis with post-consumer recycled plastics and an OceanGlass touchpad made using ocean-bound plastic.
Sean Endicott is the news writer for Windows Central. If it runs Windows, is made by Microsoft, or has anything to do with either, he's on it. Sean's been with Windows Central since 2017 and is also our resident app expert. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.