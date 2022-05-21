Poll: Would you like desktop widgets on Windows 11?

Microsoft recently rolled out an insider build of Windows 11 that includes a search box right in the middle of the desktop. The feature is part of an effort by the company to try out "interactive content on the Windows desktop," as outlined in the official blog post about Build 25120.

While Windows 11 has a widgets panel, it's hidden off to the side. It isn't difficult to access, but it's not front and center like having content directly on the desktop. After seeing the experimental search box, we'd like to know if you'd like widgets on the desktop.

Based on previous leaks and rumors, Microsoft may open up the Microsoft Store to third-party widgets. Perhaps the tech giant would take things a step further and allow those widgets to appear directly on the desktop. Alternatively, Microsoft may allow developers to bring any widget to the panel while reserving the desktop for specific first-party options, like a search box.

But this week's poll isn't for speculating about Microsoft's plans; it's about you all letting us know if you'd like desktop widgets on Windows 11.

As a reminder, comments are temporarily unavailable on Windows Central. Our executive editor Daniel Rubino explained the reasoning in his post about our site redesign earlier this week. Since we hope to have comments back in a relatively short time, we're going to bridge the gap when it comes to getting feedback about our polls.

First, please make sure you vote in the poll. The more people that get involved, the more insight we have and can share with everyone. Second, hit me up on Twitter. Finally, make sure to sign up for our official Discord channel, which is worth hopping onto even if you aren't interested in polls. It has over 2,000 members that love chatting about Windows, Surface, Microsoft, and more.