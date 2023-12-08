BINBOK Ultra Pro Xbox controller review: No, I never heard of it either, but it's worth your attention

In a competitive market of budget controllers from more established brands like GameSir and PowerA, BINBOK punches above its weight with a higher MSRP but proves it's worth the extra expense with the features it packs and delivery of the most comfortable controller I've experienced this year.

Why you can trust Windows Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

BINBOK is a global gaming gear manufacturer from China specializing in controllers, keyboards, and mice. Founded in 2019, it claims to offer high-quality products with innovative features at a reasonable price, and this controller certainly is innovative in its design.

It's like no controller I've ever tested before, and I asked myself many times during testing, can a controller have too many buttons?

BINBOK, not a brand I was familiar with at all, faces hefty competition from the likes of GameSir, PowerA, and Xbox itself. However, this controller more than holds its own against competitors.

It's not the most attractive controller I've tested, but I'd go as far as to say it's the most ergonomically comfortable. With micro switch buttons and a blend of digital and analog triggers, this is a brand worth your attention.

Disclaimer: This review was made possible by a review unit provided by BINBOK. The company did not see the contents of the review before publishing.

BINBOK Ultra Pro controller: Pricing and availability

The BINBOK Ultra Pro controller retails for $56.99 in the US . (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

BINBOK Ultra Pro controller overview Price: $56.99 at Amazon

Connectivity: Wireless, USB cable, Bluetooth

Platforms: Windows PC, Steam Deck, Android, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Mac OS

Extra controls: 4 programmable mapping buttons on both shoulders and rear

Battery life: 10 hours

Features: Microswitch buttons, RGB lighting, digital and analog triggers, 6-axis gyroscope, optional dead zone mode.

BINBOK is a Chinese company with a global online store that allows the Ultra Pro Controller to be shipped to various countries, including the US. However, you may not find BINBOK products in many physical stores, as the brand is still relatively new and unknown in the gaming market.



Amazon seems to be the best online alternative for buying BINBOK products and accessories, as it offers free shipping and returns for Prime members. The BINBOK Ultra Pro Controller retails for $56.99, slightly more expensive than similar wireless controllers from PDP, PowerA, and GameSir.



However, the Ultra Pro Controller offers some unique features that justify its price, such as the programmable buttons, the LED lights, the motion control, and the dead zone mode. The controller comes with a manual, the controller itself, a 2.4 GHz dongle for use with a PC, thumbstick caps, and a USB-A to USB-C charging cable.

Today's best BINBOK Ultra Pro Controller deals $56.99 View

BINBOK Ultra Pro controller: Build quality and design

With a wide centre, and dull grey and black colorway, this isn't the most attractive of controllers, even with the RGB lighting. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Upon unboxing the BINBOK controller, my initial reaction was, "You have a face only a mother could love." Admittedly, I'm pretty particular about controller aesthetics, favoring designs like those of Xbox's myriad of special editions. The controller, made of durable, scratch-resistant plastic with rubberized grips, features a wide center front shell. While not the most attractive, the matte grey and black color scheme speaks to the controller's robust build quality. It's akin to a Tesla truck — perhaps not a beauty, but built to endure.



However, the inclusion of RGB lighting feels mismatched with the industrial vibe. While it's a selling point, the lighting's breathing animation and color cycling seem inconsistent with the controller's overall aesthetic. The lighting lines have a breathing animation that you can turn on and off and cycle through the colors and various gradients with a dedicated button.



Speaking of buttons, there are a lot of them. This is the first controller I've had to look at the instructions for more than once. There are buttons for the lights, each platform compatibility, the optional dead zone settings, and the six-axis shooting. You get it. There are a lot. I studied the instructions several times when wanting to switch the controller from my Steam Deck to the Switch. Though I'm sure, this comes more naturally with daily use. I do wonder if they could have simplified the design somewhat.

Image 1 of 3 Binbok controller instructions (Image credit: BINBOK) There are a total of 25 details for the instructions to point out on this controller BINBOK Ultra Pro Controller (Image credit: Jennifer Young - WIndows Central) Holy buttons Batman! BINBOK Ultra Pro Controller (Image credit: Jennifer Young - WIndows Central) Holy buttons Batman!

The controller's weight is similar to the Xbox Wireless controllers, which I enjoy, but overall, the aesthetic design of this controller is an acquired taste. That doesn't mean it's not a great controller, as the controls and how it feels in the hand make this shine.

BINBOK Ultra Pro controller: Ergonomics and comfort

The BINBOK Ultra Pro controller has grips that rival the comfort of the Xbox Elite Series 2 and Core controllers (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

One of the most important aspects of any gaming controller is the comfort. If it's uncomfortable to use, it just gets discarded to the back of a drawer only to come out when you have a Player 2 you don't trust with the controllers you like. That will not be the fate of this BINBOK controller, as it's the most comfortable controller I've tried this year.



The precise curve of the rear is hard to describe, but it's just in the right place and feels great. Stay with me here; I'm still talking about a controller, I promise. The BINBOK Ultra Pro controller excels in the comfort category. I'd say it stands toe to toe with the Xbox Elite Series 2 and Elite 2 Core, which are considerably more expensive. Like the Elite, it has interchangeable thumbstick caps to customize your preferred feel.



The rubberized, hard-wearing grips set it apart in this price range, challenging competitors like GameSir and PowerA to prioritize user comfort.

Image 1 of 2 Binbok Ultra Pro controller (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) Being able to switch between triggers at a whim between games is convenient, and they are comfortable placed to boot. Binbok Ultra Pro controller (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) Being able to switch between triggers at a whim between games is convenient, and they are comfortable placed to boot.

The BINBOK Ultra Pro controller also has a unique feature that allows me to switch between digital and analog triggers. The extra choice in the trigger department is unusual initially, but the placement and positioning of the buttons are surprisingly comfortable and convenient. You simply need to choose which you prefer. Digital triggers are either on or off, meaning they only register whether you have pressed them (great for drifting in Mario Kart or casting in Diablo 4).



Analog triggers are sensitive to the intensity you press them (perfect for gradual braking and accelerating in Forza). Depending on the game, one type of trigger might be better suited than the other. I found the option of a digital trigger for my resource spender in Diablo 4 easier on the index finger.



It's a convenient feature included here that means you don't need to swap controllers between games.

BINBOK Ultra Pro controller: Controls and performance

The mechanical ABXY buttons are a delight, even if they are Nintendo layout... (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

The BINBOK Ultra Pro Controller has a very satisfying and responsive feel to its controls, especially the mechanical ABXY buttons. These buttons are clicky and tactile, giving you clear feedback and fast activation. They are also durable and reliable, using microswitches instead of rubber domes. The mechanical ABXY buttons are a standout feature of this controller. If you like your buttons clicky, you will love them.

The BINBOK Ultra Pro Controller also has the Nintendo layout for the ABXY buttons, which means that the A and B buttons are swapped with the X and Y buttons, compared to the Xbox or PC layout. This might confuse some users, myself included, who always find switching between the consoles painful, but it is convenient and intuitive for Nintendo Switch games.

The layout becomes less of an issue the more you use the controller, as it automatically adjusts the button mapping when you connect to a PC or Steam Deck anyway, so I could carry on using the layout I preferred without looking at the buttons themselves. There is no dead zone mode on the controller by default, but it can be turned on using a switch on the back of the controller. The dead zone mode reduces the input delay and makes the sticks feel more responsive.



The only drawback here is the omission of hall effect sticks

While the controller impresses with mechanical buttons, the absence of Hall Effect sticks stands out. Its omission is notable in a market where even budget controllers are adopting this technology. For a controller claiming "Pro" status, including Hall Effect sticks would have elevated its performance, aligning with contemporary expectations.



This isn't just down to preventing stick drift, as honestly, I change up my controllers so regularly this doesn't affect me as much as the standard user, but Hall Effect feels much smoother and more sensitive in general than the ALPS sticks used here. Considering we already have the magical mechanical buttons, I think BINBOK could have gone the extra mile with this detail, especially as most of the other controllers on its website do have Hall Effect.

BINBOK Ultra Pro controller: Competition

The GameSir T4 Cyclone Pro has the Hall Effect joysticks and comes in cheaper than the BINBOK, but it's missing some other key features (Image credit: GameSir)

There's no shortage of options for controllers, both wired and wireless, for all platforms. For the sake of simplicity, I'll focus on what I consider to be the direct competitors in a similar price range to the BINBOK Ultra Pro controller that have the same compatibility (sorry, Xbox fans, you'll have to sit this one out.)



Another contender currently under my scrutiny is the GameSir T4 Cyclone Pro wireless controller. Priced at $49.99, it competes closely with the BINBOK regarding compatibility, supporting Windows PC, Steam Deck, macOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch. Coming from a well-established brand, it features 'pro' elements like Hall Effect triggers and sticks. Its impressive 30-hour battery life on a single charge is noteworthy, a significant advantage over the BINBOK. However, it sacrifices the rubberized grip for a textured plastic design, choosing between the two a matter of personal preference.

The PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller offers a more budget-friendly option for those uninterested in' pro' features. Retailing at $49.99, it often goes on sale for considerably less, especially in various colors. The Nano variant, sometimes priced at less than $30 during sales, caters well to a younger audience (and I have a few versions for the kids).

Lastly, the 8BitDo Ultimate controller is $49.99 with an additional charging dock. While aesthetically pleasing, it only adds rear buttons as extra features. The BINBOK stands out in terms of comfort and functionality, making it a preferred choice.

BINBOK Ultra Pro controller: Final thoughts

BINBOK isn't a brand I'd heard of before, but it's one I'll be paying attention to now. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

You should buy the BINBOK Ultra Pro controller if ...

✅ Comfort is paramount to you with controllers This really is hands down the most comfortable controller I've held in my hands out of all releases this year, and if it's a comfortable playing experience you are looking for, this is the controller for you. Don't let its looks deceive you; it feels great.

✅ You're looking for a multi-platform controller Ok, it doesn't work with Xbox, but not many wireless controllers from third parties do. If you want a controller for PC, Steam Deck, and Nintendo Switch that requires minimal fuss to switch between platforms, the BINBOK Ultra Pro is a solid choice.

You should not buy the BINBOK Ultra Pro controller if ...

❌ You really care about Hall-Effect sticks It's understandable; they feel fantastic to use, and the omission of them on a controller advertising itself as 'pro' seems glaring.

❌ You need more battery life This controller has 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, which may not matter if you remember to charge it each evening or two, but when GameSir is packing triple that for cheaper, it's something to consider.

Ultimately, the BINBOK Ultra Pro controller impressed me despite its less-than-stunning looks, and it's one of the few genuinely innovative controllers I've tested with its double-trigger design. The comfort factor is what truly sells it (and not the RGB, which I still think could have been left out entirely), and BINBOK is undoubtedly a brand I'll be paying more attention to in the future.

BINBOK Ultra Pro controller TODAY'S BEST DEALS $56.99 at Amazon A surprising but welcome addition to the multi-platform controller market, BINBOK offers some truly innovative features with its trigger options, breadth of remappable buttons, and interchangeable thumbsticks amongst other features you wouldn't expect at this price point.