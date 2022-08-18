Dell Pro Webcam launches featuring HDR, exposure correction, and AI auto framing

What you need to know

Dell just launched the Dell Pro Webcam - WB5023.

The 2K QHD webcam supports auto framing and zoom and can detect faces to correct exposure.

The Dell Pro Webcam is available starting today, August 18, 2022, through Dell's website for $135.

The Dell Pro Webcam officially launched today, promising the "world's best image quality in its class." It's a 2K QHD webcam aimed at professional users, and it features several tools for improving image and audio quality. The Dell Pro Webcam supports Digital Overlap HDR, Facial Detection Auto Exposure, and AI auto framing. It also has a built-in noise-reducing microphone and a magnetic shutter cap for privacy.

You can purchase the Dell Pro Webcam starting today through Dell's website for $135. We'll have to get our hands on the accessory to judge it, but based on its specs, the Dell Pro Webcam looks to be one of the best webcams for Windows PCs.

The Sony STARVIS sensor inside the Dell Pro Webcam works in conjunction with Digital Overlap HDR and Facial Detection Auto Exposure to deliver a clear image, according to Dell. Webcams often struggle with high amounts of light behind a subject. The Dell Pro Webcam is designed to work better in these types of situations.

Dell Pro Webcam - WB5023 Resolution 2K QHD at 30 FPS FHD at 24, 30, or 60 FPS HD at 24, 30, or 60 FPS Sensor Sony STARVIS Field of view 65 or 78 degrees Zoom Up to 4x Auto-light correction Advanced Digital Overlap HDR Video noise reduction Auto white balance Yes Facial detection auto exposure Yes Auto framing/zooming Yes Privacy shutter Yes (magnetic) Noise reducing microphone Yes Aperture f2.0 Connection USB-A

The webcam also has Advanced Image Signal Processing and 3D/2D noise reduction to lower the amount of grain in images. Users can adjust the field of view, brightness, contrast, saturation, and other settings with Dell Peripheral Manager.

The Dell Pro Webcam has a built-in reducing microphone, a magnetic shutter cap for privacy, and a built-in mounting clip. It's certified for Zoom and Microsoft Teams, but of course, it will work with a wide range of other programs.