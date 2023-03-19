LucidSound LS100X Review: An average headset with an exceptional battery life

The LucidSound LS100X is another reliable offering from the brand, and at a lower entry point than its other headsets with more bells and whistles. The battery life is astounding and worth its rating alone, however at the $100 price point it's not the best audio quality in a competitive market.

Why you can trust Windows Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

I'm a big fan of LucidSound and have used a number of their offerings including the LS35X and more premium LS50X headset. The LS50X is my favorite headset of all time but hard for me to recommend given its price. With LucidSound already in favor, I was curious to see how they stacked up against competitors in the lower priced range, with heavyweights like Turtle Beach, Razer, and even Xbox themselves fighting for supremacy in the sub-$100 headset range, can LucidSound compete and bring their quality to a budget market?

LucidSound LS100X: Pricing, availability, and specs

LucidSound LS100x in box (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

The LucidSound LS100X is available for $99.99 through the LucidSound website and at Amazon. It's currently only available in the US. The headset comes boxed neatly with a USB dongle and a USB-C to USB-A charging cable.

Swipe to scroll horizontally LucidSound LS100X Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 and 2.4GHz Wireless with USB Adapter Speakers 50mm Wireless Range Up to 100 feet (with adapter) Battery • Up to 130 hours via Bluetooth • Up to 72 hours in Game Mode via Wireless USB Adapter EQ Spatial Sound with Windows Sonic, Stereo Microphone Removable Boom Mic Compatibility Windows 10 & 11, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and mobile Weight 273g / 9.6oz

LucidSound LS100X: First impressions and setup

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Being used to LucidSound's more premium offerings, I must admit when unboxing the LS100X I thought it felt cheap. The headset is remarkably light, and the plastic casing of the headset is a far departure from LucidSound's robust metal detailing normally featured on their accessories. That being said, the minimalist design of the headset is quite pleasing and it wouldn't look out of place worn outside the home, which can't be said for most bulky gaming headsets. The headset feels light and comfortable to wear and I could definitely get used to the less weighty build and design when taking these headphones traveling.



The set-up of the headset was as simple as expected, with the wireless USB adapter connecting it to my Xbox Series S instantly. Bluetooth was also a stress-free process when testing with my laptop, and you simply hold the Bluetooth button until it flashes, and select to pair. The USB adapter itself has a switch to change between Xbox and PC modes.



A pleasant detail with LucidSound's headphones is the user-friendly ear-cup dials. It's as simple as turning left to adjust your main game or music volume, and the right to adjust party chat. The cups also click in, so left to mute your sound and right to mute your mic. These simple and handy controls are why I enjoy LucidSound units as there's nothing more frustrating than having to feel around your headset for controls mid-game or having to remove it to remind yourself of where the relevant dials are located. Keep it simple.

LucidSound LS100X: Audio quality and features

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

The LucidSound LS100X performed pretty decently when testing with shooters such as Overwatch 2 and Apex Legends, I was surprised at how clear enemy footsteps sounded, and the punch of gunshots considering the low price of the headset.



Unfortunately when it came to more story-driven games where music and dialogue are at the forefront, the audio could be quite flat and voice lines sounded almost tinny. I found this result using both Bluetooth and the USB adapter.

The LS100X offers three EQ settings of signature sound, bass boost, and FPS mode. Personally, I didn't feel like the modes sounded distinct enough from each other, in comparison to LucidSound's other headsets I've used. Regardless of chosen EQ setting, the base and mid sounds were prominent, in some instances too much with footsteps sounding closer than perhaps they actually were. The audio through the LS100X wasn't bad by any means, it really is dependent on what you want to use the headset for. If you play mainly shooters anyway, I would recommend this. For an all-rounder though there are better-performing options for under $100.

LucidSound LS100X: Microphone quality

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

The LS100X has two mic options on board, you can use the in-built mic for phone calls, or the detachable mic for in-game party chat. The detachable boom-mic is obviously a noticeably better quality of sound and my party had no complaints over the volume or clarity of my comms during gameplay. You can also hear yourself talk, if you can handle the cringe, but is handy for keeping your voice at an acceptable level when others are home. The boom mic is also flexible enough to move to your preferred position, a feature I've appreciated on other LucidSound headsets.



When testing over discord, the mic did definitely sound like you were on a mobile phone, so I wouldn't recommend using the headset for podcasting, but for gaming alone, it performs well.

LucidSound LS100X: Battery Life

The battery life of the LS100X is absolutely absurd, offering up to 130 hours when using Bluetooth, and up to 72 hours when using Game Mode via the wireless adapter. In fact, I haven't needed to charge it yet which is just phenomenal. With the headset being so light, combined with the impressive battery life it does make the LS100X worth the purchase if you're looking for a solid headset for traveling. I play a lot of games via the Xbox Cloud and the LS100X is a no-brainer for packing light.

LucidSound LS100X: Competition

(Image credit: Jez Corden - Windows Central)

While the LS100X is a solid headset, the competition in the sub $100 gaming headset market is fierce, there are many great wireless options from other more well-known brands. The Razer Kaira Pro Wireless for Xbox is currently $93.99 at Amazon at the time of writing, though I'd argue its controls aren't quite as slick as the LS100x earcups.



The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 is well-built and comfortable, has a superior quality of sound, and retails at $99.99. Another alternative is the Xbox Wireless Headset which while it has a similar audio experience to the LS100X, does have a more premium feel and build quality.



Frankly, in this price bracket, we've got more choices than ever before, which is fantastic for gamers but does mean it's harder for brands to stand out.

Today's best Xbox headset deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $93.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $149.99 (opens in new tab) $99.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $99.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

LucidSound LS100X: Should you buy?

You should buy this if ...

You're a fan of LucidSound's earcup controls.

You want a less chunky gaming headset for travel and gaming on the move.

You want a wireless headset with incredible battery life.

You shouldn't buy this if ...

You need a headset you can also use for podcasting.

You prefer a more premium build for your headsets.

You want exceptional audio for music and story-driven games.

What LucidSound does offer to the sub-$100 market are its slick earcup controls which are a joy to use, and a distinctly above-average battery life for a wireless headset. If you're looking for a light, budget headset you won't need to remember to charge each night, this is a winner.