Razer's new BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed wireless gaming headset offers the Pro experience for less

What you need to know

Razer's 'BlackShark' line of gaming headsets focuses on esports-level performance for professional gamers.

The BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) is one of the most beloved and highest-rated wireless gaming headsets on Windows Central.

This brand-new Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed variant is a more affordable alternative to the critically acclaimed Pro version.

The BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed is available now worldwide for a starting price of just $129.99, despite offering an extremely competitive wireless gaming experience.

Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed Price: $129.99 at Razer

Drivers: Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm, 12-28,000Hz, 32ohms, THX Spatial Audio

Microphone: Razer HyperClear Super Wideband, nondetachable, unidirectional, external pop filter, 32kHz sampling rate

Connectivity: Razer HyperSpeed USB Type-A wireless dongle (Windows PC), Bluetooth 5.2 (mobile devices), USB Type-A (wired)

Battery life: Up to 70 hours, USB Type-C fast charging

Weight: 280g (0.61lbs)

Razer has a multitude of product lines with different focuses and priorities, even in specific product categories.

Among its headsets, Razer targets gamers who need features and fashion with the Kraken headsets, great multidevice everyday headsets in the Barracuda line. Catering to high-performance professional gamers who need the very best, Razer finally offers the BlackShark family.

On Thursday, the company announced a new addition to this lineup with the brand-new Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed. It aims to bring most of the experience of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) — highly rated by myself and one of the best PC gaming headsets you can buy — to a much lower price point.

The features you're getting here are extremely compelling in this category, and the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed stands a good chance of dominating this price range for gamers who prioritize performance above all else.

Razer's BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed looks like an unbelievable bargain for a wireless gaming headset. (Image credit: Razer)

To start with, it's a very similar design language to the BlackShark V2 Pro, but with updated memory foam cushions and fabrics for the earcups and headband. You're getting the exact same audio experience in the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed with identical drivers and even the class-leading HyperClear Super Wideband mic that massively impressed me when reviewing the BlackShark V2 Pro.

You still get THX Spatial Audio and the ability to connect to multiple devices via Razer HyperSpeed and Bluetooth. You even get the same incredible 70-hour-long battery life that amazed me with the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro.

In fact, the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed is actually an upgrade over its more expensive big sibling in some ways, like having a significantly lower weight at just 280g versus the 320g BlackShark V2 Pro.

You also have the ability to plug the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed directly into your device rather than relying entirely on wireless connectivity. All of this, and it's a whopping $70 less than the BlackShark V2 Pro. So, what's the catch?

To be frank, the trade-offs seem really small. The mic is not detachable on the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed, drawing mild concern regarding long-term durability. You also lose the pro-tuned FPS and onboard sound profiles that I genuinely loved in the BlackShark V2 Pro. Only a small subset of players will really need these features, or at least want them enough to pay an extra $70, though. For everyone else, the HyperSpeed looks to be an excellent, value-driven wireless gaming headset.

The Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed wireless gaming headset is now available worldwide from Razer and select retailers for a $129.99 MSRP. Razer's BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) still sits above this headset at $199.99.

Image 1 of 7 You're getting the same class-leading microphone as the BlackShark V2 Pro, only not detachable and with one pop filter. (Image credit: Razer) The cushions and fabric have been updated, but it remains to be seen if it's for the best. (Image credit: Razer) Visually, the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed looks almost identical to the BlackShark V2 Pro. (Image credit: Razer) But there are minor differences in the design, like the texture of the plastic and the volume wheel. (Image credit: Razer) Either way, it looks great on a desk. More importantly, it offers killer features for less. (Image credit: Razer) If the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed is genuinely most of the BlackShark V2 Pro for $70, it'll be an unbeatable value. (Image credit: Razer) Stay tuned to Windows Central for my full, in-depth review of the Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed. (Image credit: Razer)

Analysis: Bringing pro features to casual gamers

I'll be honest, it's almost difficult to believe that Razer is willingly selling a wireless gaming headset that offers 95% of the experience of the critically acclaimed BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) for so much less than that headset's retail price. If the Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed truly offers that experience without compromise, it will be one of the best budget wireless gaming headsets you can buy for your Windows PC.

I will be reviewing this headset for Windows Central, so you won't have to wait long to learn if it really delivers on its absurdly ambitious promises. At $129.99, with the top-of-the-line audio and mic experience of a $200 headset, the Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed brings a pro, esports-focused feature set to more casual or value-conscious gamers. That makes it extremely easy to recommend to practically any PC gamer, meaning the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed should play a very important role in Razer's lineup as a mainstream wireless gaming headset.