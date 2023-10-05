HyperX debuts a range of streaming accessories for gaming content creators

What you need to know

HyperX just unveiled three new products, joining its streaming lineup of accessories.

The products are the HyperX Vision S Webcam, the HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface, and the HyperX Caster.

The company highlighted that the products are designed to improve and elevate content creation for gamers and content creators,

HyperX is a well-known gaming accessory brand at HP, especially for its quality headsets. Today, the company unveiled three new products coming to its streaming lineup, the HyperX Vision S Webcam, the HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface, and the HyperX Caster. The last of those is a product the company refers to as "the first toolless spring-loaded microphone arm on the market."

The company highlighted that the new products are designed to "elevate content development for gaming creators and streamers." Here's everything you need to know about HyperX's latest additions to its streaming products lineup.

HyperX Vision S Webcam

This particular entry is designed to enhance content creation and streaming for gamers while simultaneously providing them with crisp video quality and user-friendly features. It's available for $199.99.

HyperX Vision S Webcam | $199.99 at HyperX Shop The webcam ships with an impressive Sony Starvis 8MP sensor that supports videos with up to 4K resolution. It also features a wide 90° field-of-view and responsive autofocus.

The webcam ships with a Sony Starvis 8MP sensor that supports videos of up to 4K resolution. To ensure that you capture each moment, it also features a wide 90° field-of-view and responsive autofocus. HyperX boasts that the webcam is able to deliver vibrant and vivid colors, even when subjected to poor lighting conditions.

The company packed the webcam in an aluminum body to enhance its durability and usability. The webcam also features a lens with a magnetic privacy cover designed to ensure it is always clean. It's also easy to make video adjustments courtesy of the tilt and swivel features with a 45° and ±90° range, respectively, which ensure you're able to capture moments from different angles.

The 259g webcam is also compatible with PC and Mac and offers a wide range of visual customization options via the NGENUITY2 software.

HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface

At $179.99, HyperX intends to provide gamers and content creators with an all-in-one solution with the HyperX Audio Mixer Interface. It will provide users with a way to blend between mic, game audio, voice chat, and output volumes.

HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface | $179.99 at HyperX Shop The unit promises crisp audio thanks to its XLR input with 48V phantom power and direct monitoring features. It also supports 24-bit/96kHz audio.

The device promises quality audio, courtesy of XLR input with 48V phantom power and direct monitoring features. It ships with support for 24-bit/96kHz audio as well.

It provides unique and easy-to-use controls, including level faders for the audio inputs, volume knobs for line and headphone outputs, and other controls, allowing the user to adjust the volume of each source.

Like the HyperX Vision S Webcam, the audio mixer is compatible with PC and Mac devices. Notably, no software will be required to run this device. It features a simple plug-and-play connection. It's expected to be available in the HyperX Shop in Q1 of 2024.

HyperX Caster

Next up is the HyperX Caster, a neat device the company is referring to as the "first completely toolless, spring-loaded arm on the market for microphones and webcams with 1/4", 3/8", or 5/8" threading." According to HyperX, it will complement any streaming setup and is perfect for gaming, podcasting, and live streams.

HyperX Caster | $119.99 at Hyper X Shop This is the first completely toolless, spring-loaded arm on the market for microphones and webcams with 1/4", 3/8", or 5/8" threading. It also ships with a C-clamp, which makes it easy to secure the device when placed on a surface.

HyperX said of the caster:

"Caster combines soft, spring-loaded movement and ample positioning with high-quality construction. Caster also features an adjustable internal tension mechanism that securely holds devices in place with a hand-operated dial and joint friction for simple adjustment and tightening of tension, angle, or height position."

It also features a C-clamp, which makes it easy to secure the device when placed on a surface. Its full 360-degree movement at the base facilitates easier cable management, ultimately promoting flexibility. It is also made using aluminum to affirm its durability. The $119.99 entry is expected to be available at the HyperX shop next year in February.