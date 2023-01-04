HyperX unveils new wired Xbox controller and PC gaming mice at CES 2023

What you need to know

HyperX is leading manufacturer of gaming accessories, including headsets, keyboards, and mice.

During CES 2023, HyperX announced a new wired controller with the Clutch Gladiate for Xbox.

It also announced the successor to its popular Pulsefire Haste PC gaming mouse.

The Pulsefire Haste 2 comes in wired and wireless variants, and features a refreshed design.

CES may be dominated by laptops, desktops, smart home technology, autmotives, and more, but there's still plenty of room for gaming hardware and accessories. HyperX has joined the CES 2023 lineup by announcing a brand-new wired, Designed for Xbox controller and two new gaming mice for Windows PCs.

As a part of CES 2023, HyperX revealed the Clutch Gladiate controller for Xbox consoles, which aims to deliver "pro" gaming features and build quality at an affordable price. The successor to the popular HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse was also announced with a refreshed design, and will be available in both wired and wireless variants.

HyperX Clutch Gladiate wired controller for Xbox

HyperX is appealing to Xbox gamers with its new Clutch Gladiate wired controller, an affordable entry to a bustling market traditionally dominated by Xbox's own wireless controllers. HyperX is vying for a spot among the best Xbox controllers, however, by offering features like dual trigger locks and rumble motors, remappable rear buttons, textured grips, a lower weight than the Xbox Wireless Controller, and an affordable price tag.

Part of the Designed for Xbox program, the HyperX Clutch Gladiate comes equipped with a 10ft Type-C-to-Type-A cable and a 3.5mm headphone jack to connect a headset. It'll be available starting in March from HyperX and third-party retailers with an affordable USD $34.99 price tag in tow, undercutting comparable controllers and going toe-to-toe with some of the most value-driven Xbox controllers on the market.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mice

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is one of the best gaming mice for those in the market for a lightweight accessory. During CES 2023, HyperX announced the next-generation successor with the Pulsefire Haste 2, which features a brand-new design that sheds the controversial honeycomb pattern of its predecessor and some excess weight, 8,000Hz polling, up to 26,000 DPI, and customizable RGB lighting.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 will be available in wired and wireless variants, and each variant will come in black and white colorways. The wired model will weigh 53G without its cable, while the wireless model, which features dual wireless connectivity with Bluetooth and 2.4GHz, will weigh 62G and offer up to 100 hours of battery life. The Pulsefire Haste 2 will be available starting in April from HyperX and third-party retailers, and will cost USD $59.99 for the wired variant and USD $79.99 for the wireless variant.

HyperX HX3D software

(Image credit: HyperX)

HyperX also announced the HX3D software, which will combine with HP's 3D printing suite to allow users to personalize their HyperX keyboards, headsets, mice, and other gaming peripherals with custom accessories and additions, such as the "Cozy Cat" keycap shown above (available from HyperX later this month for USD $19.99). HyperX plans to collaborate with 3D printing creators and artists to release new designs, starting with new keycaps that will drop throughout the year.