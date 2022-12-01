In 5 minutes, I knew this ergonomic keyboard was my best tech purchase of 2022

From just before Black Friday through the end of Cyber Monday, I was at my desk for hours, hunting for deals. Ironically, one of the worst deals I found turned out to be my best tech purchase of 2022.

The Logitech K860 is one of the best ergonomic keyboards around, and I had to get myself one. Since I type at a desk for my full-time job, I need a good keyboard. That's become clearer after working from a laptop and feeling cramped and achy all day.

We've already reviewed the Logitech K860, so this isn't a full review. But within the first five minutes of using the keyboard, I knew I had to write about it.

Feel in the hand

The first time I placed my hands on the Logitech K860, I knew I would be happy with my purchase. Its curves contour my hands, and there's just the right amount of clickiness. It almost feels as if the keyboard is holding my hands rather than me having to hold my hands onto the keyboard.

The Logitech K860 has a padded palm rest that elevates your wrists. At first, this is counterintuitive to other keyboards, which usually slope in a way that has your wrists bent, and your hands pointed slightly upward. The K860's approach immediately felt more natural. My wrists are neutral and rest without any strain or tension.

There are adjustable feet on the keyboard, but these are also on the bottom, near the palm rest. Putting these up to the tallest height made the keyboardless comfortable for me, but options are always nice. There are two heights you can adjust it to, as well as a third height obtained by laying the keyboard flat.

The wrist rest is cushioned, though it has a texture I'm not used to. It prevents my arms from slipping without feeling like it's adding resistance. Long-term reviews show the rest becoming shinier after extended use, so that's worth noting.

The keyboard "looks like a wave," according to my wife. She's right, as the center of the keyboard is elevated to allow your wrists and hands to rest in a natural position. This can take some getting used to, but I've used ergonomic keyboards before, so I didn't have to deal with a learning curve.

The little things

It may seem odd to say, but keyboards are almost an intimate experience for those that type all day. Small details add up to create a vastly different overall experience. There's a reason that there are so many keyboards on the market. It's difficult to assume that what works for one person would be liked by another. For example, some family members would hate using this keyboard since it's a split-key design.

The Logitech K860 checks all the big boxes for me (and many of the little ones, too). The keycaps are ever-so-slightly contoured to make your fingers feel like they are falling into place.

The keyboard can switch between three devices with the push of a button, which is nice since I have two work laptops and my wife has her own laptop.

While I personally don't care about backlighting on a keyboard, I'm aware that not having it is a dealbreaker for some. I seldom look at my keyboard and rarely work in the dark, so it's not a factor for me.

The only real nitpick I have is that since the keyboard has a full number pad, the wrist rest extends further to the right than it does on the left. I'd prefer the wrist rest extend just a bit past the left side of the keyboard because my hand hits the edge of the rest on the left.

Worth the price

(Image credit: Future)

The Logitech K860 is the best ergonomic keyboard that I've used. It's also one of the most expensive. It's currently discounted by $6.50 (!), which isn't much compared to its regular $130 price tag. That being said, I view an accessory like this as an investment in my hands. I work at a desk full-time, and I'd prefer my wrists don't ache all day.